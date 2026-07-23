Dance/usa Reveals End Of The Dance/usa Fellowships To Artists Program

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Dance/USA has revealed that the Dance/USA Fellowships to Artists (DFA) program will conclude following the end of its current and third round in October 2026. Created in 2018, the DFA program honors dance and movement-based artists with sustained practices in art for social change, and has awarded 86 Artist Fellows from across the United States and its territories. The Round Three Artist Fellows were announced in November 2025, and this cohort will be the final one of the program. The DFA program has been made possible with generous, multi-year support from the Doris Duke Foundation, which will conclude at the end of 2026. Dance/USA has been working in partnership with the Doris Duke Foundation for nearly two decades, a collaboration that has fueled major field initiatives, such as Engaging Dance Audiences (EDA) and DFA.

One of the few regranting programs with an unrestricted financial award available to independent artists, the DFA program supports dance and movement-based artists from across the U.S. and its territories who work at the intersection of social and embodied practices. DFA recognizes the wide variety of ways in which artists engage in social transformation through dance, which often do not fit into established models of arts funding. This includes community-building and culture-bearing practices, healing and storytelling practices, activism and representational justice practices, and more.

As the DFA program concludes, Dance/USA is using this moment to reflect on what DFA has built, and what it reveals about the future of artist-centered funding.

Since 2018, DFA has provided more than $2,727,000 of unrestricted funds directly to artists, along with additional resources. In Rounds Two and Three, DFA expanded beyond funding to support artist-led gatherings, providing paid time for collaboration, rest, and reflection. These spaces were self-directed by the artists, with financial and administrative support from Dance/USA.

Over the course of DFA's nine years, over 190 artists and cultural workers have contributed their time, expertise, and labor to the program's evolution. DFA has evolved into a field-recognized model for equitable grantmaking that positions artists not only as recipients of funding, but as co-designers of the structures that support their work. Following the conclusion of DFA, Dance/USA will document and share the program's learnings and perspectives with the broader arts and philanthropic sectors.

Learn more about the Dance/USA Artist Fellows and their work.

Round One (2018-2020)

Ana Maria Alvarez

Holly Bass

Charya Burt

Ananya Chatterjea

Sarah Crowell

Mama Naomi Diouf

Sean Dorsey

Tony Duncan

Marjani Forté-Saunders

Robert Gilliam

Naomi Goldberg Haas

Jennifer Harge

Antoine Hunter

Assane Konte

Laurel Lawson

Patrick Makuakane

Paloma McGregor

Yvonne Montoya

Christopher Kaui Morgan

MurdaMommy

José Navarrete

Prumsodun Ok

Allison Orr

Alleluia Panis

Danys 'La Mora' Pérez

Pamela Quinn

Deneane Richburg

Vanessa Sanchez

Rosy Simas

amara tabor-smith

Qacung Yufrican

Round Two (2021-2023)

MK Abadoo

Prathiba Natesan Batley

Mesma Belsaré

Natalie Benally

Phil Chan

Jemal 'P-Top' Delacruz

Tyde-Courtney Edwards

Peter Rockford Espiritu

Jenn Freeman | Po'Chop

Gabriel 'MoFundamentals' Gutiérrez

Harrison Guy

Dr. Julie B. Johnson

Petra Kuppers

ShanDien Sonwai LaRance

cat mahari

Muisi-kongo Malonga

Kesha McKey

Christopher "Unpezverde" Núñez

Luis Ordaz Gutiérrez

Nkeiruka Oruche

iele paloumpis

Bhumi B Patel

Angelina Ramirez

Potri Ranka Manis

Vershawn Sanders-Ward

Gema Sandoval

Dr. Iquail Shaheed

Shakiri

Olivier Tarpaga

Anna Martine Whitehead

Round Three (2024-2026)

Tonya Marie Amos

Arthur Avilés

Leila Awadallah

Carol Bebelle aka AKUA

Rashida Bumbray

Dakota Camacho

Yanira Castro

Murielle Elizéon

Ani/Anito Gavino

Kevin Lee-Y Green

Kayla Hamilton

India Harville

Cal Hunt

Quynn Johnson

Kwikstep aka DJ KS 360

Kerry Lee

Gesel R. Mason

Lucy Salazar

Aguibou Bougobali SANOU

Kenneth Shirley

Nadhi Thekkek

Umi IMAN

Sage Ni'Ja Whitson

Tamara 'Ṣàngóbámikẹ' Williams

Pioneer Winter

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