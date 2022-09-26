Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dance/USA Launches Its November 2022 Election Toolkit

The goal of the toolkit is to ensure creative workers have accurate information about voting this November.

Sep. 26, 2022  

Dance/USA, the national service organization for dance, launches its November 2022 Election Toolkit and #Dance2Vote campaign to urge creative workers across the arts and cultural sector to register to vote and vote during the November 8 general election.

It is imperative that the arts and cultural sector vote for electoral candidates at all levels of government who support policies, legislation, and regulation that will benefit the sector and its individual creative workers. The goal of the toolkit is to ensure creative workers have accurate information about voting this November and understand how to engage political candidates concerning issues impacting the arts and cultural sector.

The Dance/USA 2022 Election Toolkit Features Include:
• Who Is Up for Election
• IRS Guidelines on How Nonprofits Can Legally Participate in Elections
• Voter Registration Deadlines for Every U.S. State and Territory
• Engaging Candidates on Key Policy Issues
• Voter Resources
• Leveraging Social Media and Email

Find the Dance/USA November 2022 Election Toolkit Here!

About Dance/USA


Propelled by our belief that dance can inspire a more just and humane world, Dance/USA will amplify the power of dance to inform and inspire a nation where creativity and the field thrive.

Established in 1982, Dance/USA champions an inclusive and equitable dance field by leading, convening, advocating, and supporting individuals and organizations. Dance/USA's core programs are focused in the areas of engagement, advocacy, research, and preservation. Learn more about Dance/USA at danceusa.org.

Regional Awards


