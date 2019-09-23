DISENCHANTED! The Musical Has its Regional Premiere At Creative Cauldron

Launching its first production of the 2019-2020 season, Creative Cauldron presents the regional premiere of the Off-Broadway sellout smash hit Disenchanted! Set in the present-day, a posse of storybook princesses, led by Snow White, ditch the damsels-in-distress diatribe and tell some hilarious truths about those so-called "happily-ever-after" endings. Serving up the irresistible songs and wit of playwright, composer, and lyricist Dennis T. Giacino is the critically acclaimed team of director Matt Conner, musical director Elisa Rosman, Scenic and Costume Designer Margie Jervis, and Lighting Designer Lynn Joslin. The production will run through October 27 at Creative Cauldron, 410 South Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA. Performances are Thursdays at 8:00PM, Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 8:00PM, and Sundays at 2:00PM & 7:00PM. Press night for Disenchanted is Saturday, October 5 at 8:30 pm. PLEASE RSVP BY SEPT 30.

Disenchanted follows the iconic princesses you know and love as you've never quite seen them before: Snow White is fed-up, Hua Mulan is skeptical, and Cinderella is obsessively cleaning every surface. In shedding fairytale visage, Giancino's book features some uproarious adult themes and language and sparks true introspection about the pressures of perfection. Disenchanted received award nominations from the Lucille Lortel Awards, won the Outer Critics Circle Award for "Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical," and the Off Broadway Alliance for "Best New Musical." The show has played to sold-out houses around the globe.

Candice Shedd-Thompson (Snow White) returns to Creative Cauldron after her recent appearance as Babette in Creative Cauldron's Helen Hayes Awards recommended production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Shedd-Thompson's recent regional credits include Esmeralda in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," and Ensemble/Sophie u/s in "Mamma Mia" at Riverside Center. Karen Kelleher (Sleeping Beauty) also returns to the cauldron after her performance as Madame de la Grande Bouche/Wardrobe in Beauty and the Beast. Ashley Nicholas plays The Princess Who Kissed the Frog, returning to the Cauldron after her debut in 2016's Caroline or Change. Nicholas has been featured in Aida (Constellation Theatre Company), Brooklyn, the Musical (Monumental Theatre Company) and Tinker Bell (Adventure Theatre).

Making their Creative Cauldron debuts are Molly Rumberger (Cinderella), Amber Gibson (Belle/Little Mermaid/Rapunzel), and Sally Horton (Hua Mulan/Pocahontas/Princess Badroulbador). Rumberger recently appeared in Monumental Theatre Company's Be More Chill as over-the-top mean girl Chloe, and regionally in The Wedding Singer (NextStop Theatre Company), and Big Fish (Keegan Theatre). Amber's DC area credits include: As You Like It (Brave Spirits Theatre), Brother Mario (Flying V), A Bright Room Called Day and No Exit (NuSass). Sally has performed locally and internationally, with credits ranging from sacred music to new musical theatre works to mime. Recent credits include Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh (ATMTC) and directing What it Means to Choke with Keegan Theatre.

Tickets for Disenchanted! may be purchased on-line at www.creativecauldron.org or by calling 703-436-9948.





