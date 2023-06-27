DC JazzFest Adds Jazzmeia Horn, Sy Smith, Brass-A-Holics, Next Gen And International Artists To 2023 Lineup!

Dynamic beats are guaranteed to be served up by DMV favorite the JoGo Project, and the Crescent City-centric Brass-A-Holics, and more.

The DC Jazz Festival (DCJF) recently announced exciting lineup additions! Grammy-nominated vocalist Jazzmeia Horn has been added to our incredible August 30 Generations concert lineup at Arena Stage; the Corcoran Holt Group featuring rising trumpeter Marquis Hill at Takoma Station; young Brazilian pianist Jose Luis Martins and flutist Alex Hamburger will play the Parks at Walter Reed; saxophonist Langston Hughes II will play Jazz in the Garden; ASCAP-award winning drummer-composer Chase Elodia's Perennials will play DCJF at The Wharf; and the delightful and rangy vocalist Sy Smith has been added to DCJF '22/'23 Artist-in-Residence Orrin Evans' Quintet performance on Saturday, September 2 at The Wharf.

Dynamic beats are guaranteed to be served up by DMV favorite the JoGo Project, and the Crescent City-centric Brass-A-Holics, both of whose blend of funk and go-go rhythms, and New Orleans brass band traditions will prove irresistible to the masses at Anacostia Jazz Hop.

With special thanks to our friends at the embassies of Iceland, France, and Italy, DC JazzFest once again celebrates its rich international festival legacy with pianist Sunna Gunlaugs; harpist Isabella Olivier, whose band will feature drummer Michael Sarin, and guitarist Rez Abassi; and violinist Ludovica Burtone.

In addition to presenting great jazz mastery, our celebration of DC talent and international artistry makes DCJazzFest a premier destination," said DC Jazz Festival President and CEO, Sunny Sumter.

The largest jazz festival in the nation's capital, the 19th Annual DC JazzFest will feature an extraordinary lineup of artists - from DMV legends to NEA Jazz Masters - with performances across several platforms. This year's Festival experiences will include in person performances, up-close-and-personal "Meet the Artist" conversations, and indoor concerts at The Anthem, Arena Stage, Union Stage, and on indoor & outdoor platforms across the DC community.

The 2023 DC JazzFest Lineup, to date, includes:

Gregory Porter • Kenny Garrett and Sounds From The Ancestors • Charles Lloyd Kindred Spirits feat. Gerald Clayton, Marvin Sewell, Reuben Rogers, and Kendrick Scott • Samara Joy • Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards • Dave Holland Trio feat. Kevin Eubanks and Eric Harland • Big Chief Donald Harrison • Arturo O'farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble • Generations featuring George Cables, Benny Green, Orrin Evans, Shamie Royston, Hope Udobi, Jazzmeia Horn, Jeff "Tain" Watts, & Kris Funn • Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos • Orrin Evans Quintet feat. Sy Smith • Etienne Charles & Creole Soul • Warren Wolf & History Of The Vibes • Sunna Gunnlaugs • Isabella Olivier featuring Rez Abbasi and Michael Sarin • Vinny Valentino Group feat. Marshall Keys, Frederico Peña, Dennis Chambers • The String Queens • Brass-A-Holics • Julieta Eugenio Trio • Birckhead • Leigh Pilzer Startet • Mark G. Meadows • Jogo Project • Veronneau • Ludovica Burtone • George V. Johnson Jr. • Landon Paddock Group • Ayo • Corcoran Holt Group feat. Marquis Hill • José Luis Martin • Alex Hamburger • Lisa Sokolov • Langston Hughes Ii • Next Jazz Legacy • Chase Elopia "Perennial" • Flavio Silva Quartet feat Pat Bianchi • Aaron Myers • DCJAZZPRIX 2023 Finalists: BIRCKHEAD, Ember, New Jazz Underground

For more information about the 2023 DC JazzFest, August 30-September 3, including concert updates and ticketing information, visit www.dcjazzfest.org.




