Creative Cauldron Stage Receives $15,000 Shubert Foundation Grant for New Works

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Creative Cauldron Stage has received a $15,000 grant from the Shubert Foundation, which directs funding toward not-for-profit, professional theatres with an emphasis on producing, rather than presenting, organizations. The Shubert Foundation is especially interested in providing support to professional resident theatre and dance companies that develop and produce new American work.

“We are proud of our Bold New Works for Intimate Stages” and Bold New Voices initiatives which have allowed us to develop new works by underrepresented artists. And to have many of those productions go on to have subsequent performances across the country and the world, has been a thrill. We are honored that the Shubert Foundation has recognized our hard work,” said Founding Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull.

In addition, the Shubert Foundation recognizes theaters who excel in arts education and community engagement. The Learning Theater Ensemble is an inclusive multi-generational program providing students grades 3 and up the opportunity to team up with professional actors and directors to learn the craft of acting. “Our Learning Theater Ensemble offers an intensive experience for young people that is unmatched by any other program in the area,” said Connors Hull.

ABOUT CREATIVE CAULDRON STAGE

Creative Cauldron Stage is an award-winning non-profit theater and educational arts organization whose innovative programs in the performing and visual arts embody collaboration, experimentation, and community engagement. Creative Cauldron Stage was founded by Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull in 2002. In 205, Creative Cauldron Stage relocated to a new theater in the Broad and Washington Development in Falls Church.

Programs are presented in part through grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, The National Endowment for the Arts, ArtsFairfax, the City of Falls Church, the Little City CATCH Foundation, and the Robert W and Gladys S Meserve Charitable Trust. Generous corporate and individual sponsors also support Creative Cauldron's programs.

ABOUT CREATIVE CAULDRON

Creative Cauldron is an award-winning non-profit theater and educational arts organization whose innovative programs in the performing and visual arts embody collaboration, experimentation, and community engagement. Creative Cauldron was founded by Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull in 2002. In 2023, Creative Cauldron launched a $500,000 New Home-New Horizon capacity campaign to raise funds for a move into a new theater in the Broad and Washington project in Falls Church City in the Winter of 2025. After raising approximately $725,000 over a two-year span, Creative Cauldron has been able to smoothly transition into its new home, closing out the 2024-2025 season.

This new location at Broad and Washington will give Creative Cauldron a permanent home for the next 30 years, making a cultural anchor to a comprehensively planned arts and entertainment district that can appeal to people of all ages, incomes, and cultures.

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