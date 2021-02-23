Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Creative Cauldron Presents PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC Live Streaming Series

The series features blues, jazz, Latin, fusion, bluegrass, Broadway and folk from around the world.

Feb. 23, 2021  

Creative Cauldron presents a musical tour of the world in its intimate cabaret space turned high-def live stream studio, with a diverse musical line up specially curated by Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau of the Wammie Award-winning jazz samba group Veronneau and Resident Artist Matt Conner. The series features blues, jazz, Latin, fusion, bluegrass, Broadway and folk from around the world.

The 10th installment of the "Passport to the World of Music" concert series promises another first-rate music festival that allows you to travel the world from the comfort of your home. Concerts will live stream from Creative Cauldron at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:00 PM on Sundays, from January 23 thru March 27th. All tickets cost $15.

Friday, February 26th 7:30 PM Yasmin Williams, whose new album has just gotten rave reviews in Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and The Washington Post is an innovative, acoustic finger-style guitarist with an unorthodox, modern style of playing. Her music has been commonly described as refreshing, relaxing, and unique and has been called some of the most imaginative guitar music out today. "Within these interlocking grooves, she is both listening and performing, finding her place in a vast history and fearlessly pushing forward." (Pitchfork)

Saturday, February 27th 7:30 PM Carl Williams "Diametrically Opposed Bros: A TBG Cabaret" Seen previously at Creative Cauldron as Papa Ge in Once on This Island and the ensemble of Beauty and the Beast, Carl L. Williams brings his vocal stylings to an original cabaret in which he explores the realms of Big Band, Musical Theatre and Pop music. The cabaret will feature a guest performance from one of his favorite people on the planet and best friend Andres Ponce.

Learn more at www.creativecauldron.org.


