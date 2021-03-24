Creative Cauldron Presents Cissa Paz and Veronneau in the Final PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC

Creative Cauldron presents a musical tour of the world in our intimate cabaret space turned high-def live stream studio, with a diverse musical line up specially curated by Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau of the Wammie Award-winning jazz samba group Veronneau and Resident Artist Matt Conner.

The series features blues, jazz, Latin, fusion, bluegrass, Broadway and folk from around the world.

The 10th installment of the "Passport to the World of Music" concert series promises another first-rate music festival that allows you to travel the world from the comfort of your home. Concerts will live stream from Creative Cauldron at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:00 PM on Sundays, from January 23 thru March 27th. All tickets cost $15.

Friday, March 26 7:30 PM Singer-songwriter Cissa Paz has made a name for herself in Washington DC as an eclectic performer influenced by the local jazz sounds and her Brazilian African-Indigenous background. Her captivating stage presence and soulful voice bring music that is upbeat and engaging. She's known and loved among the lovers and dancers of Brazilian music not only as a performer, but as an ambassador of her genre.

Saturday, March 27 7:30 PM Veronneau Passport to the World ends with very people who curate it! This dynamic duo from Wammie award-winning Latin, jazz, samba group Veronneau closes out the series with an evening of their signature blend of global, retro, and original music.

Learn more at www.creativecauldron.org.