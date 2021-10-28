Craig Wallace to Star as Ebenezer Scrooge in Ford's Theatre Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Acclaimed Washington actor Craig Wallace will reprise the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in a newly reimagined stage production of A Christmas Carol, with script based on the popular 2020 radio play adaption by Michael Wilson. This season's in-person production is directed by Ford's Theatre Director of Artistic Programming José Carrasquillo who, with the Ford's Theatre artistic staff, has deliberately and thoughtfully adapted the production to provide both a healthy and safe working environment for the company and a joyful experience for all who attend this holiday season. In-person performances begin November 24, 2021, and continue for a five-week engagement through December 27, 2021.

Tickets for in-person performances of A Christmas Carol are now on sale and range from $32 to $124. The performance runs approximately 75 minutes with no intermission. It is appropriate for ages 5 and older.

Director José Carrasquillo has infused the production with new staging throughout. Patrons can expect traditional caroling, the celebrated Dickensian London-inspired set, familiar faces in roles of the Ghosts of Jacob Marley, Christmas Past, Present and Future, and many other hallmarks that have made Ford's Theatre productions of A Christmas Carol one of Washington's favorite holiday traditions for 40 years.

In adherence with Ford's Theatre Society and Actors' Equity policy, COVID-19 vaccination requirements are in place for all A Christmas Carol company members. Children will not be featured actors in the 2021 stage production.

"Each holiday season, I look forward to how Charles Dickens's story inspires me and Ford's audiences anew with its message of mercy and charity," said director José Carrasquillo. "Attending A Christmas Carol is always a special moment, but this year especially, as many step into Ford's Theatre for the first time since the pandemic hit. We're honored to provide a safe experience and to contribute to the merriment of the season in our capital city with this joyful production."

Ford's Theatre will offer free audio streaming of its one-hour radio play featuring acclaimed Washington actor Craig Wallace as Ebenezer Scrooge, December 3 to 27, 2021. The audio production will be available free with registration on the Ford's Theatre website. The radio play was recorded remotely with a cast of 18 adults and two children during the fall of 2020. To supplement the audio play, Ford's Theatre also offers a downloadable souvenir program featuring special holiday-themed content. The digital program will be available at www.fords.org/carol-radio.

The Ford's Theatre 2021-2022 Season is sponsored by Chevron. A Christmas Carol is made possible by Lead Underwriter: Charter Communications as well as the following Underwriters: General Motors Company and National Retail Federation.

COVID-19 Health and Safety

Regardless of age, all patrons with tickets to in-person performances are required to show a government-issued photo ID and proof of full vaccination status (physical copy or digital photograph of vaccination card) or a qualifying negative COVID-19 test upon arrival to their performance for admittance. We are unable to accept CLEAR or other third-party apps. Negative PCR tests must be dated within 48 hours of the performance; negative antigen tests must be dated within 24 hours of the performance. Face coverings are also required for all. Acceptable forms of government-issued photo IDs include driver's licenses and passports. A Christmas Carol ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.

Ford's Theatre COVID-19 guidance is developed in collaboration with the George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates (GW MFA). As one of the largest physician groups in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, GW MFA is recognized for excellence in clinical care, research and training of future care providers. The advice and expertise of the medical staff at the GW MFA, which is based on data and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has helped Ford's Theatre Society strengthen its safety procedures to better serve and protect patrons, artists and staff as productions and daytime visits resume. For more information about Ford's Theatre health and safety protocols, visit www.fords.org/performance-safety.