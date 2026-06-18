Civic Season 2026 to Mobilize Gen Z Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary

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As the nation prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, hundreds of cultural and civic institutions, museums, libraries, artists, youth organizations, and community groups across the country are coming together for the largest Civic Season yet, a nationwide summer tradition for learning, participation, storytelling, and action co-designed with Gen Z, the future inheritors of American democracy.

Held annually between Juneteenth and July 4, Civic Season invites young people and communities to “school up” on history and “skill up” to shape what comes next through thousands of events, activities, cultural programs, and civic experiences taking place nationwide.

This year's Civic Season includes flagship initiatives like National Youth Day, “Letters to America,” public Wish Walls, Slice of History Pizza Parties, America's Potluck gatherings, museum activations, performances, podcasts, walking tours, volunteer opportunities, and youth-led storytelling projects exploring the past, present, and future of the American story.

Developed by Made By Us alongside young people and civic partners nationwide, Civic Season has grown into a national tradition connecting the country's oldest and newest federal holidays — Independence Day and Juneteenth — through experiences rooted in history, culture, democracy, creativity, and community.

This summer carries special significance because July 4, 2026 marks 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed, arriving at a moment when the largest youth generation in American history is entering adulthood.

“The 250th anniversary is not just about looking backward,” Made By Us Executive Director Caroline Klibanoff said. “It's about giving young people the opportunity to help shape the country's future and participate in defining what the next chapter of the American story can be.”

Across the country, participating organizations are hosting experiences that range from deeply reflective to playful and communal:

“Letters to America” projects where young people share essays, speeches, artwork, and videos envisioning the future of the country

Public Wish Walls inviting communities to post hopes for the next 50 and 250 years

National Youth Day activations on June 27 centered on storytelling, culture, and civic participation

Slice of History Pizza Parties hosted with Pizza to the Polls

America's Potluck gatherings bringing neighbors together through food and conversation

Museum exhibitions and storytelling experiences exploring subjects including enslavement, immigration, democracy, incarceration, climate, protest movements, and civic identity

Participating institutions include hundreds of museums, archives, libraries, and cultural organizations nationwide, including the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, National Archives Foundation, Atlanta History Center, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, New-York Historical, HistoryMiami Museum, and many others.

The 2026 Civic Season is made possible thanks to generous support from Mars Wrigley, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate, Pop Culture Collaborative, The Catalyst Fund, Oxford Pennant, Frontline Impact Project, KIND and other supporters and collaborators.

More information, featured events, and ways to participate can be found at: https://thecivicseason.com

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