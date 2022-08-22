Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Castaways Repertory Theater To Celebrate Diversity Through Production Of LITTLE WOMEN in September

Performances will take place September 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, October 1 at 8:00 pm, and September 17, 25, October 2 at 2:00 pm.

Washington, DC News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Castaways Repertory Theater To Celebrate Diversity Through Production Of LITTLE WOMEN in September

Castaways Repertory Theater has announced their fall production of Little Women. This non traditional casting of the classic coming of age story by Louisa May Alcott, explores Little Women from the perspective of an interracial March family living in genteel poverty in Concord, Massachusetts in the 1860s.

Director Michelle Matthews wanted to use her opportunity not only to increase diversity in casting, but to shine a light on what can be learned from doing so. "In theater we strive to approach each show from a different perspective. Little Women author Louisa May Alcott and her family were fierce abolitionists, equalists and even station masters in the underground railroad. Why not use her beloved tale to look at how an interracial family would navigate though the same circumstances? I'm proud of our cast, they haven't taken this challenge lightly. They've spent a lot of time looking over the history of that era, including race relations in Concord to reflect on their choices in the plot.

CRT's production team consists of Director by Michelle Matthews, Assistant Director Johnathan Faircloth, Stage Manager Michelle MacDonald, Props Natalie Foley and Lighting Design Peter Ponzini.

Run time approximately 120 minutes including intermission.

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192535®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Flittle-women-tickets-405725143827?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Performances are at the Ferlazzo Auditorium located at 15941 Donald Curtis Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191 at the following times:

September 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, October 1 at 8:00 pm

September 17, 25, October 2 at 2:00 pm

About Castaways Repertory Theater

Castaways was founded in 1981 as a non profit community theater in Woodbridge, VA. Our theater group consists of volunteers from all over the DC metropolitan area, and all walks of life, who come together to provide quality live theater to the community. For more information please visit: https://www.castawaystheatre.org/


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


The Hylton Performing Arts Center Kicks Off 2022-2023 Season This SeptemberThe Hylton Performing Arts Center Kicks Off 2022-2023 Season This September
August 18, 2022

The Hylton Performing Arts Center kicks off its 2022-2023 season of in-person programming this September and October 2022 with exciting performances as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, and Matinee Idylls, plus performances by Hylton Center Arts Partners, the return of Arts Alive!, and a new lineup of workshops at the Hylton Center and offsite at Prince William Public Library locations as part of the Veterans and the Arts Initiative.
The Kennedy Center Announces Millennium Stage Schedule for September 2022 Featuring National Dance Day & MoreThe Kennedy Center Announces Millennium Stage Schedule for September 2022 Featuring National Dance Day & More
August 18, 2022

Millennium Stage, now in its 25th season, is a manifestation of the Kennedy Center’s mission and vision to welcome all to celebrate everyone's collective cultural heritage in the most inclusive and accessible way possible. Millennium Stage offers a free film and programming, streamed live, Wednesday–Saturday each week.
PostClassical Ensemble Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring African-American Spirituals, An Evening in 1920s Paris & MorePostClassical Ensemble Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring African-American Spirituals, An Evening in 1920s Paris & More
August 18, 2022

PostClassical Ensemble has announced its 19th season, one designed to transport audiences around the world in celebration of the human spirit. Under the leadership of Music Director, Angel Gil-Ordóñez, the 2022-2023 season presents a slate of daring yet accessible performances in partnership with a diverse array of artists, filmmakers and more.
Christopher Cano Joins Washington National Opera As The Director Of The Cafritz Young Artists And American Opera InitiativeChristopher Cano Joins Washington National Opera As The Director Of The Cafritz Young Artists And American Opera Initiative
August 17, 2022

Christopher Cano will join Washington National Opera (WNO) as the Director of the Cafritz Young Artists (CYA) and American Opera Initiative (AOI) in September ahead of the WNO's 2022–2023 season. Cano will work closely with General Director Timothy O'Leary and Artistic Director Francesca Zambello to lead the two nationally recognized programs dedicated to advancing opera by training and giving voice to the next generation of singers, pianists/coaches, composers, and librettists.
Kennedy Center to Present Three-Day National Dance Day Celebration in SeptemberKennedy Center to Present Three-Day National Dance Day Celebration in September
August 17, 2022

Practice your moves and dust off the dancing shoes September 15–17 for three days of in-person activities for National Dance Day! This annual event invites people of all ages and abilities, from the littlest dancers to professionals, to participate in a free celebration of the joy of dance and movement.