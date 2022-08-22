Castaways Repertory Theater To Celebrate Diversity Through Production Of LITTLE WOMEN in September

Castaways Repertory Theater has announced their fall production of Little Women. This non traditional casting of the classic coming of age story by Louisa May Alcott, explores Little Women from the perspective of an interracial March family living in genteel poverty in Concord, Massachusetts in the 1860s.

Director Michelle Matthews wanted to use her opportunity not only to increase diversity in casting, but to shine a light on what can be learned from doing so. "In theater we strive to approach each show from a different perspective. Little Women author Louisa May Alcott and her family were fierce abolitionists, equalists and even station masters in the underground railroad. Why not use her beloved tale to look at how an interracial family would navigate though the same circumstances? I'm proud of our cast, they haven't taken this challenge lightly. They've spent a lot of time looking over the history of that era, including race relations in Concord to reflect on their choices in the plot.

CRT's production team consists of Director by Michelle Matthews, Assistant Director Johnathan Faircloth, Stage Manager Michelle MacDonald, Props Natalie Foley and Lighting Design Peter Ponzini.

Run time approximately 120 minutes including intermission.

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192535®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Flittle-women-tickets-405725143827?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Performances are at the Ferlazzo Auditorium located at 15941 Donald Curtis Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191 at the following times:

September 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, October 1 at 8:00 pm

September 17, 25, October 2 at 2:00 pm

About Castaways Repertory Theater

Castaways was founded in 1981 as a non profit community theater in Woodbridge, VA. Our theater group consists of volunteers from all over the DC metropolitan area, and all walks of life, who come together to provide quality live theater to the community. For more information please visit: https://www.castawaystheatre.org/