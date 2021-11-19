Cast and Creative Team Announced for Keegan Theatre's AN IRISH CAROL

The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and team of Matthew J. Keenan's AN IRISH CAROL, Keegan's own holiday tradition returning for its 11th year, as part of Keegan's 25th Anniversary Season.

"Since its world premiere in 2011, AN IRISH CAROL has been a special part of every Keegan season," remarks production director and Keegan founding director Mark A. Rhea, "but this year feels extra special as we return to live, in-person performances after going virtual last season. We always look forward to sharing this original work with patrons - many of whom return year after year as part of their holiday traditions - and connecting with our community through its story of friendship, compassion, and redemption. We can't wait to welcome everyone back to the 'Diskin's Pub' properly for the first time since 2019!"

The cast of AN IRISH CAROL features returning favorites Kevin Adams, Dave Jourdan, Mike Kozemchak, Timothy H. Lynch, Jessie Power, Josh Sticklin, and Jon Townson. Michael Replogle and Matthew J. Keenan round out the cast, and Donagh Gilhooly joins for a special guest appearance.

AN IRISH CAROL is directed by Keegan's founding director Mark A. Rhea. The artistic team also includes Mary Doebel (Stage Manager), Ben Harvey (Master Electrician), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties & Set Dressing Designer), Matthew J. Keenan (Set Designer), Dan Martin (Lighting Designer), Craig Miller (Hair & Make-up Designer), Jake Null (Sound Designer), Kelly Peacock (Costume Designer), and Matt Rippetoe (Original Music).

AN IRISH CAROL runs December 10-31, 2021 with evening performances Monday-Saturday at 8:00 pm and performances on Sundays at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm. To find more information about AN IRISH CAROL or to purchase single tickets or build a custom tickets package, visit

www.keegantheatre.com