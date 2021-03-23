Carla Hall and Sheila C. Johnson Sign On As Ambassadors For New Musical GRACE

Hospitality and entertainment mogul Sheila C. Johnson and celebrated chef and TV personality Carla Hall are teaming up with composer Nolan Williams Jr. to promote his new musical "Grace" as hospitality and culinary ambassadors, respectively.

"'Grace' celebrates the generations of women who have advanced food and family traditions by pioneering their own paths in the culinary community and beyond," Williams said. "The trailblazing, entrepreneurial careers of Sheila and Carla beautifully mirror the legacy of the remarkable women paid homage to in 'Grace' and make them exemplary representations of this musical's message and spirit."

The new musical "Grace" captures a milestone day in the life of the Mintons, a Philadelphia-based family with a long connection with African American culinary traditions, especially through their century-old restaurant. It is a soaring tribute to the dishes that carry a complex legacy, infused with the spirit of family and community.

"I've been taken in not only by Williams' gorgeous music, but by the story of the food pioneers and entrepreneurs-especially the women-at the center of Grace," Johnson said. "As an African American businesswoman in the hospitality field, I understand the challenges women of color face, not only in the past, but today. It is my pleasure to serve as an ambassador for this new American masterpiece which explores the powerful legacy of African American cooking in changing times."

"I have always felt a deep responsibility to teach and inspire people who look to me for recipes and culinary knowledge," Hall said. "Being an ambassador for 'Grace' allows me to fulfill my duty to honor our food culture and history while moving our community forward through the power of storytelling."

Hall and Williams teamed up to release a recording of "When Gran'Me Cooked," the finale song from "Grace" that honors the historic role women have in gathering families and communities alike.

"Grace" is set to open in early 2022. It is being developed and produced in association with Dale A. Mott and his company, Edgewood. For more on "Grace", please see www.gracethemusical.com and follow @Grace.themusical on Instagram and @gracethemusical on Facebook using #Gracethemusical.