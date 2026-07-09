CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL to Feature Free Pre-Show Spoken Word Events at Arena Stage

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Arena Stage will host two free pre-show editions of Poetry on the Pop Tip on Sunday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 22, in collaboration with CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical, now running through August 9, 2026, in the Kreeger Theater.

Taking place from 6–7:15 p.m. in the Grand Lobby of the Mead Center for American Theater, the free events will feature a live DJ and spoken word performances presented by Words Beats & Life, celebrating the power of music, rhythm, and storytelling before each evening's performance of the musical.

Music will be provided by DJ D. Painter, with poetry by Poetic Soul and members of The DMV Youth Poetry Slam Team. The July 12 program will feature Pariah's Rage and Osaze, while the July 22 event will feature Kayla and Evvaleen. Poetic Soul will perform at both events.

About CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical

CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical tells the story of the groundbreaking trio TLC, whose chart-topping music, distinctive style, and cultural impact helped define a generation. The musical follows the journey of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, exploring their enduring sisterhood through the successes, challenges, and tragedies that shaped their careers.

Written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah (One Love: The Bob Marley Musical), the production features choreography and a score filled with TLC's biggest hits, including "Waterfalls," "Creep," "Unpretty," and "No Scrubs."

While Poetry on the Pop Tip is free to attend, tickets to performances of CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical must be purchased separately.

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