DRACULA World Premiere and More Set for Washington Ballet Set for 50th Anniversary Season

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The Washington Ballet (TWB) has announced its 2026/27 performance season: 5 programs celebrating 5 decades of artistry in and of the nation's capital. A milestone this grand deserves a season to match, and audiences can expect performances that span the full spectrum of dance. Featuring world premieres, classic stories of love and loss, vibrant celebrations of TWB's history, and the beloved tradition of The Nutcracker, this season's repertoire honors the company's rich legacy while boldly embracing its future.

With performances at Warner Theatre, Sidney Harman Hall, The National Theatre, and Wolf Trap, the 50th season reflects the bravery and artistic ambition that have become hallmarks of Artistic Director Edwaard Liang's leadership.

“This company has always been a picture of our city, reflecting the resilience, beauty, and energy of DC. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we aren't just celebrating the foundation we've built; we are pushing the boundaries of what dance can mean,” said Edwaard Liang, Artistic Director of The Washington Ballet. “This season is a homecoming. It is a dialogue between our classical heritage and the bold future of dance in D.C. It is a milestone that invites reflection, but for me, it's also a compass pointing us toward the future. When I look back at the path The Washington Ballet has traveled, I see more than just a timeline of performances; I see the stories of our city written in motion.”

TWB 2026/27 SEASON PERFORMANCES

Go-Go 50 (4 performances)

October 30 – November 1, 2026, at Warner Theatre

Opening The Washington Ballet's 50th Anniversary Season, Go-Go 50 celebrates two landmark anniversaries: 50 years of The Washington Ballet and 50 years of Go-Go music. The mixed repertory program combines works by choreographers who are connected to TWB's history, along with a world premiere inspired by a musical tradition that remains central to Washington, D.C.'s cultural identity.

Blue Until June

Choreography by Trey McIntyre | Music by Etta James

Created for The Washington Ballet in 2000, Blue Until June is a contemporary ballet set to recordings by Etta James that uses a series of interconnected scenes to examine themes of love, longing, and human connection.

Configurations

Choreography by Choo San Goh | Music by Samuel Barber

Created by The Washington Ballet's first resident choreographer, Choo San Goh, the pas de deux from Configurations is known for its musical precision and contemporary approach to classical ballet.

The Art of War

Choreography by Edwaard Liang | Music by Michael Torke

Inspired by the movement and discipline of calligraphy, The Art of War translates the visual language of brushwork into choreography.

World Premiere

Choreography by Chanel DaSilva | Music by Black Alley

Marking a shared milestone year for The Washington Ballet and Go-Go, this world premiere centers on a collaboration between choreographer Chanel DaSilva and Washington-based Go-Go artists, Black Alley. The immersive work places the music and dance traditions in direct dialogue, inviting audiences to participate more actively than in a traditional ballet performance.

The Nutcracker (34 performances)

November 28 – December 27, 2026, at Warner Theatre

Choreography by Septime Webre | Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

As the nation commemorates its 250th anniversary, The Washington Ballet's D.C.-based production of The Nutcracker offers a distinctly American interpretation of the holiday classic, weaving together local landmarks, historical references, and seasonal tradition. Featuring performers from both the professional company and The Washington School of Ballet, the production remains a cherished holiday tradition in the nation's capital.

Dracula (World Premiere) (9 performances)

February 12 – 21, 2027, at Harman Hall

Choreography by Edwaard Liang | Music by Oliver Peter Graber

From the mind of Edwaard Liang, this world premiere tells an original story centered on the man behind the monster. Through a newly imagined narrative and original score, the production examines the character of Dracula from a new perspective, bringing humanity to an infamous legend. By exploring the complexities behind one of literature's most recognizable figures, the ballet offers a fresh interpretation of a timeless story. The production also features participation from students of The Washington School of Ballet.

Romeo & Juliet (4 performances)

May 14 - 16, 2027, at The National Theatre

Choreography by Edwaard Liang | Music by Sergei Prokofiev

Created by Artistic Director Edwaard Liang, this production of Romeo & Juliet combines classical storytelling with a contemporary choreographic approach. Through detailed characterizations, expansive ensemble scenes, and realistically staged combat, the ballet offers a fresh perspective on Shakespeare's enduring tragedy. Students from The Washington School of Ballet join the company to bring this fairy tale to life.

Made in Washington: 50th Season Finale (1 performance)

June 10, 2027, at Wolf Trap

Closing The Washington Ballet's 50th Anniversary Season, this finale celebrates the company's history of creating and championing original work in the nation's capital.

The program brings together three ballets developed for The Washington Ballet by choreographers whose artistic voices have helped shape the organization across different eras. Spanning nearly three decades of creative history, the evening reflects the company's longstanding investment in new choreography and artistic collaboration.

Blue Until June

Choreography by Trey McIntyre | Music by Etta James

Created for The Washington Ballet in 2000, Blue Until June is a contemporary ballet set to recordings by Etta James that uses a series of interconnected scenes to examine themes of love, longing, and human connection.

Wunderland

Choreography by Edwaard Liang | Music by Philip Glass

Inspired by the image of a town contained within a snow globe, Wunderland combines abstract choreography, evolving ensemble formations, and a distinctive visual landscape in one of Edwaard Liang's signature works.

Juanita y Alicia

Choreography by Septime Webre | Music Selections by Various Cuban Composers

Drawing on the spirit of Havana and the memories that connect generations, this vibrant ballet transforms personal history into a moving celebration of culture, family, and home.

“Fifty years ago, The Washington Ballet was boldly founded by Mary Day, growing out of the beloved Washington School of Ballet,” said Luanne Adams, Board Chair of The Washington Ballet. “I wish Mary Day could witness the dazzling company that has evolved over the past half century. She would have loved the dynamic, exquisite, and transcendent ballet that Artistic Director Edwaard Liang brings to our stage. As we celebrate this milestone season, our goal is to share the joy of ballet across as wide a swath of Washington, D.C., as possible, bringing together ballet lovers—longtime and new—to experience the magic of this art form.”

Season subscriptions are on sale now. Single tickets will go on sale in early Fall. For more information and to secure seats, visit WashingtonBallet.org or contact the Box Office at (202) 677-5190.

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON BALLET

The Washington Ballet (TWB) was founded as The Washington School of Ballet in 1944 and incorporated as a professional company in 1976 to serve a three-part mission: ensuring excellence in its professional performance company; growing the next generation of dancers through its school, professional training programs, and Studio Company; and serving the community in which it resides through community engagement programs propel TWB to a more prominent place within the nation's capital and beyond.

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