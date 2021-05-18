Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway at the National Announces 2021 Season - PRETTY WOMAN, COME FROM AWAY, HAIRSPRAY, and More!

The season kicks off in November with Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.

May. 18, 2021  
Broadway at the National has announced its upcoming lineup of shows for the 2021 season.

Learn more about the full lineup and purchase tickets at https://www.broadwayatthenational.com/shows.

The lineup is as follows:

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

November 23 - December 5, 2021

Tootsie

December 7 - 12, 2021

Pretty Woman: The Musical

December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

January 29 - 30, 2022

Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats

February 27, 2022

RENT - 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour

March 25 - 27, 2022

Come From Away

April 12 - 17, 2022

Hairspray

May 10 - 15, 2022


