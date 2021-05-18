Broadway at the National Announces 2021 Season - PRETTY WOMAN, COME FROM AWAY, HAIRSPRAY, and More!
The season kicks off in November with Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.
Broadway at the National has announced its upcoming lineup of shows for the 2021 season.
The season kicks off in November with Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.
Learn more about the full lineup and purchase tickets at https://www.broadwayatthenational.com/shows.
The lineup is as follows:
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
November 23 - December 5, 2021
Tootsie
December 7 - 12, 2021
Pretty Woman: The Musical
December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
January 29 - 30, 2022
Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats
February 27, 2022
RENT - 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour
March 25 - 27, 2022
Come From Away
April 12 - 17, 2022
Hairspray
May 10 - 15, 2022