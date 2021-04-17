BWW Review: ARENA RIFFS: A MORE PERFECT UNION at Arena Stage

"How would you describe your relationship if your significant other was the country?"

Rona Siddiqui posed this question on social media as she worked on A More Perfect Union, the final piece of Arena Stage's "Arena Riffs" trilogy. She had been listening to a number of concept albums at the time, and thought it would be intriguing to explore a relationship through the medium, but with the country rather than a traditional romantic partner. The responses she received are interspersed between her compositions, creating a beautiful, conflicted declaration of love and disappointment.

A More Perfect Union is very short (it's only 19 minutes), but its brilliance is that it takes viewers on a full, deep emotional roller coaster in that brief period of time. Siddiqui was given free creative reign over this project, and enlisted artists she entrusted with the same autonomy. The result is nothing short of pure, heartfelt art.

The opening song, "Perfect US," perfectly embodies the early, happy days of a new romance - and the giddiness of claiming one's American identity. Singer Kuhoo Verma (who recorded all three tracks) is featured amongst Doug Fitch's whimsical animations of New York, new love's fantasies, and American imagery. She wraps herself in an American flag while wistfully singing about being wrapped up in a new love in a mesmerizing number that wouldn't have been out of place in the brilliant indie movies of my teen years. Fitch also included footage of the massive Camping World flag, which Verma disappears into at the end of the song.

Following the first pair of testimonials, which address loving someone despite their faults, the tone shifts to the more haunting "Ghost Train." Raja Feather Kelly, who created this video segment, opted for the rapid use of images - many familiar to audiences, all visceral. The images flash so quickly that there's only time for a gut reaction, but Kelly's selections are so perfect, the audience feels the emotion even before the image has fully processed. As Siddiqui's music and Verma's voice start with the lighter happiness of new love, the audience is shown flashes of famous couples from pop culture, but the shift in tone brings about darker images - fights, flames, cold emptiness. As things spiral, we're treated to more discomfiting imagery, including scenes from war films, a starving polar bear, and children in cages. As the song reaches its climax, though, we hit the full stride of the conflicting love felt - scenes of war and fighting are intermingled with kisses and fireworks, all juxtaposed with the American flag as Verma repeats the stark line, "I still love you." Truly, it's the kind of piece that hits just a little differently each viewing, but completely succeeds in creating the emotional connection each time.

This time, the testimonials focus on the difficulties of loving someone who's withholding their love, even acting abusively. They're the kind of testimonials that make you want to advise the speakers to walk away from their relationships, even as you realize how complicated, how impossible it can be when the partner in question is their home nation. Then, almost as a balm, "Your Blanket" begins, with soothing notes and Em Goldman's dreamy animation, the latter of which is revealed as the camera slowly pulls out and over her work. Verma's voice sweetly washes over the viewer, longing to return to an ideal that never was, and laying blame on both parties while promising to do better. Goldman's images portray beautiful, everyday scenes that show the simple foundations of love and community - the pieces that make up American life. "My Blanket" is then reinforced with the final interview, where the speaker muses why to stay when love is conditional before deciding that time and light can dispel the darkness, urging the viewer not to give up. It's a reminder that, unlike the case with most bad partners, we do have the ability to change America if we're willing to try.

Siddiqui intentionally created an orchestration that would sound more like a couple's journey out of context - and she succeeded beautifully, showing how layered love truly can be. Many of us are grappling with our American identities, particularly in light of events over the past few years, and our relationship with our country has certainly changed. But the overriding message of Siddiqui's work is one of earnest hope: it's been a tumultuous relationship, but it's one worth fighting for. A More Perfect Union strives to make sense of a complicated, messy, bold love, and in doing so it brings us all on a relatable and hopeful journey.

Arena Riffs is free and open to the public to watch, but reservations are encouraged by visiting here. Each original musical in the series will remain available to stream at arenastage.org. Arena Riffs are self-produced, self-contained finished pieces presented by Arena Stage.

Photo courtesy of Arena Stage.