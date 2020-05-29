BWW News: Round House Theatre to Offer Online Summer Camps

To prioritize the safety and wellbeing of students, artists, and staff, Round House Theatre's beloved summer camps will be held virtually. Round House Camp at Your House offers a full complement of online theatre education opportunities for grades K-3, 4-6, and 6-12. Camps will be conducted virtually in small, interactive classroom groups, and Round House Teaching Artists will lead students through live, daily activities in acting, movement, design, and playmaking. Parents and students can access online classes via password-protected video conferencing, and all necessary art supplies and activity sheets will be shipped directly to participating homes. Sessions run June 16 - August 28. Please see below for program details.

Round House Camp at Your House continues the organization's commitment to inspire creativity, exercise imaginations, and promote artistic risk-taking even while facilities are closed. Shortly after cancelling the remainder of Round House's 2019-2020 Season in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the theatre introduced Round House at Your House, a new slate of digital programming that includes the original webseries Homebound, Theatre Education Challenges for three different age groups, and weekly live interviews with celebrated playwrights. This content will remain free and available online. Round House at Your House is fully funded by new contributions from the Round House Board of Trustees. For more information and updates on additional online content, please click here.

ROUND HOUSE CAMP AT YOUR HOUSE

For the summer of 2020, Round House summer camps will be held virtually! Your favorite Round House Theatre Teaching Artists will lead students through LIVE activities in acting, movement, design, and playmaking.

Round House Theatre Education inspires creativity, exercises imaginations, and promotes artistic risk-taking, while developing critical thinking, cooperation, and confidence. We believe every child is an artist and encourage them to explore all aspects of theatre-acting, movement, design, and play creation-and the unique ways to tell stories through theatre. From kindergarteners creating an Amazonian rainforest to high schoolers learning stage combat, all our students experience the joy of creating and sharing theatre.

DESTINATIONS (K-3) Let your imagination be your guide for summer Destinations!

Students can travel without leaving home as they are led through fantastic adventures of their own creation. Each day we explore a different destination, allowing students to attend multiple sessions and never "visit" the same place twice!

Weekly sessions run from June 16 to August 28

Mon - Fri, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

PLAYMAKERS (4-6) The Playmakers stage may be virtual-but the fun will be real!

We are all storytellers at heart, so let's bring those stories to life on our virtual stage! Playmakers allows students to explore the joys and challenges of working as an ensemble to write, design, and rehearse an original virtual production. Your favorite Round House Theatre Teaching Artists will lead the ensemble through the process of creating a unique and original production to be shared online at the end of each session.

Sessions run from June 16 to August 28

Mon - Fri, 9:30 am - 2:30 pm

TEEN INSTITUTE (6-12) Develop your artistic voice in our Teen Institute!

The Teen Institute provides a unique opportunity for students to build theatrical skills in a supportive and challenging virtual environment. Students learn from artists and educators who are not only great teachers, but also professionals from the Washington, DC theatre community. Each online session focuses on a different area of expertise and culminates in a virtual sharing for family and friends. Programs are accessible to students at all skill levels.

Sessions run from June 16 to August 21

Mon - Fri, 12:00 - 3:00 pm

Session prices begin at $140. To learn more and register for camp, click here.

ABOUT ROUND HOUSE THEATRE

Round House Theatre is one of the leading professional theatres in the Washington, DC area, producing a season of new plays, modern classics, and musicals for more than 40,000 patrons each year at our theatre in Bethesda. Round House has been nominated for 197 Helen Hayes Awards and has won 37, including four Outstanding Resident Play Awards and the Charles MacArthur Award for Original New Play in 2016. Round House's lifelong learning and education programs serve more than 5,000 students each year at its Education Center in Silver Spring, in schools throughout Montgomery County, and at our Bethesda theatre. Cornerstone programs include Free Play, which provides free tickets for students age 13-college, the Teen Performance Company, which culminates in the student-produced Sarah Metzger Memorial Play, Summer Camp for students in grades K-12, and a full slate of classes for Adults & Youth.

Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You