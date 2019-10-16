BWW Flashback: A Look Back in Pictures as Arena Stage Celebrates 70 years of Groundbreaking Theatrical Excellence

The 19/20 theatrical season has seen several milestones for many of its area theatres but the biggest by far is the 70th anniversary of the company that helped pioneer the regional theatre movement in this country Arena Stage.

The company opened in 1950 and was founded by Zelda Fichandler, Tom Fitchandler, and Edward Mangum.

Besides the aforementioned firsts, Arena Stage was the first regional theater to transfer a production to Broadway. The show was The Great White Hope and starred James Earl Jones as boxer Jack Johnson. They were also the first regional theatre company invited by the U.S. State Department to tour behind the Iron Curtain, and the first to receive the Regional Theater Tony Award.

For the last 20 plus years Arena Stage's current Artistic visionary has been Molly Smith. Under her leadership she has instituted such initiatives as the Power Plays which started in 1996. Its an ambitious initiative commissioning and developing 25 new plays and musicals over the course of the 10 years, focused on stories of politics and power. Power Plays marks the largest commissioning project in Arena Stage's history and will feature one story per decade, beginning with 1776 through today. So far the most successful of the Power Plays has been John Strand's The Originalist whose lead character is the outspoken Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. The distinguished DC area actor Edward Gero has now played Scalia in productions in Florida and recently at 59E59 Theatres off-Broadway in NYC.

When the theatre in SW DC went under a much needed renovation, Smith kept the company going in two separate locations. While at the Lincoln Theatre in DC and what is new Synetic Theatre's permanent home in Crystal City Arena Stage produced such productions as The Light in the Piazza, Sophisticated Ladies, Legacy of Light and the pre-Broadway production of Next to Normal.

What follows are five of Molly Smith's most memorable moments from her tenure at Arena Stage so far. The photos were handpicked by Ms. Smith.

Lisa Helmi Johanson and Corbin Bleu in the 2018 Arena Stage production of Anything Goes.

Photo by Maria Baranova.

The company of the Arena Stage 2015 World Premiere production of

Dear Evan Hansen.

Photo by Margot Schulman.

The company of Arena Stage's 2010 prodcution of Oklahoma!

The Molly Smith helmed production opened the newly renovated

Fitchandler Stage.

Photo by Carol Rosegg.

The company of Arena Stage's 2011 production of Ruined.

Photo by Joan Marcus.

L-R Hiroyuki Liao and Stephen Bogardus in the 2004 Arena Stage production of M. Butterfly.

Photo by Scott Suchman.





