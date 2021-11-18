Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Audition Now for APO'S NextGen National Competition

Nov. 18, 2021  
The NextGen competition was started to find young aspiring artists from across the US and give them the opportunity to learn more about the performance industry and perform live with an orchestra. Each year, APO offers various masterclasses and seminars to introduce and educate students to the artistic field and award them cash prizes to support their careers. With an overall mission to preserve classic American music, APO requires students perform pre-
1970 songs, and encourages participants to sing lesser-known, classic pieces that show off their vocal capabilities and connect audiences of all ages. APO is proud to not only offer monetary prizes and constructive masterclasses, but also invite winners to join them for APO shows, including recent National PBS broadcasts.

Auditions


Open: November 1, 2021
Close: November 19, 2021


Main Events


Semi-Finals: January 2022
Finals: March 2022

Audition Requirements:

Audition music must be a 32-bar cut of an American popular song

(Broadway, Standard, Pop, Jazz, Gospel, etc) written before 1970

The piece must not be found in the Singer's Musical Theater Anthology for their voice type

The music you perform for your audition will also be the piece you perform for the first round if selected as a semi-finalist


Prizes include


$2,000 for 1st place female and male winners
$1,000 for 2nd place female and male winners
All winners are invited to perform with APO in a national production

For more information CLICK HERE!


