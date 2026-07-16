Arena Stage to Host Free Day of Music With Award-Winning Artist Javier Starks

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Arena Stage will host A Day of Music with Javier Starks on Saturday, July 25, offering two free interactive events celebrating the power of music to inspire creativity, foster connection, and tell meaningful stories.

The day will feature award-winning recording artist, educator, and community advocate Javier Starks, whose work blends music, education, and community engagement.

The festivities begin with Playlist Playtime with Javier Starks from 10:30–11:30 a.m., an interactive family experience exploring how music shapes emotions and brings people together. Through songwriting activities, lyric discussions, and collaborative playlist building, participants of all ages will create meaningful musical connections. Youth attendees will also receive a copy of Starks' new coloring book.

The celebration continues from 5:30–7:30 p.m. with Hope for the Future, Honoring the Present: An Album Listening Party with Javier Starks, marking the release of Starks' newest album, The Boy Savior. The evening will feature music, storytelling, and conversation as Starks discusses the inspiration behind the album, explores selected lyrics, and reflects on the experiences that shaped the new work.

Both events are free and will take place at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C. Advance registration is encouraged.

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