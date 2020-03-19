Applications and Donation Opportunities Now Open to Support Theater Professionals Facing Financial Hardship

As the world reels from the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Washington theater community-both institutions and individuals-alongside other entertainment and freelance industries, faces financial uncertainty in the weeks and months ahead. Many of the professional theater-makers in our community-actors, designers, directors, stage managers, box-office staff, choreographers, administrators, technicians, and others-are freelance, part-time, and/or contracted short-term employees. As theater productions and events are canceled and postponed, these individuals will face unforeseen financial hardship.



The Fund & How To Support

theatreWashington is announcing an expansion of the Taking Care Fund, which was established in 2012 to provide emergency assistance to Washington-area theater professionals in times of unforeseen financial hardship. theatreWashington is committing $100,000 to the Taking Care COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The Revada Foundation has pledged a gift of $10,000 and DC theater artists Rachel Grossman and Colin K. Bills have contributed another $5,000. We are asking the public to help us raise $115,000 in matching funds. Every dollar raised through this fundraiser will be allocated to direct relief to theater professionals in need at this time. To donate to the Fund: https://secure.democracyengine.com/theatreWashington



Who Is Eligible, Process, & How To Apply

Any theater professional currently residing in and who has actively worked in the Washington metropolitan area within the past two years is eligible to apply for emergency relief. During the COVID-19 crisis, theatreWashington will be awarding $500 grants to at least 220 people financially affected by this event. As more money is raised, more money will be granted.



The grants will be awarded in two phases. Starting on April 1, 2020, applications received by March 31 will be reviewed. On April 15, 2020, applications received by April 14 will be reviewed. After April 15, 2020, fundraising efforts will be assessed and more awards will be made based on funding activity. Applicants will be notified and payments will be processed as quickly as possible. To apply for emergency relief: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TakingCaretheatreWashington









