American Pops Orchestra Presents Virtual Music Performances To Support Audiences And Artists: APO UNITED

American Pops Orchestra (APO), in light of the coronavirus pandemic, is stepping up to offer music to soothe nerves while supporting musicians and performers facing a loss of their incomes.

Maestro Luke Frazier founded APO in 2015 to breathe new life into orchestral pops programming and inspire new audiences to discover the wealth of material in the Great American Songbook in dynamic ways. APO regularly performs at Arena Stage in Southwest D.C.

Given the current social distancing guidelines, APO has developed "APO UNITED," online concerts from APO's selection of artists, highlights from APO instrumentalists and playlists of positivity by Frazier. They're available on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

In addition, APO is known for innovative yoga practices that feature live music to create a peaceful backdrop as instructor Dan Carter guides participants on a journey through yoga and meditation. "APO UNITED" will also feature Carter in yoga lessons with APO musicians Dave Sanders, Greg Watkins and Jeremy Yaddaw performing original scores. The accompanying scores will include fun songs featuring Cher, country ballads, boy bands, female singer-songwriters of the 1990 and early 2000 videos.

"Music has the incredible ability to transport us away from the stress of our times...this is why we need APO UNITED right now," says Frazier. "We also understand that supporting artists means we can applaud virtually while helping them during this disruption. We are indeed united at this moment."

APO looks forward to returning to Arena Stage when possible.





