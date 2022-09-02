Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Adventure Theatre MTC Announces New Artistic Director, LeeAnét Noble

Noble comes to ATMTC from DC's award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company, where she was a member of the senior staff in the artistic department.

Sep. 02, 2022  

Adventure Theatre MTC has announced LeeAnét Noble as its new Artistic Director after a nationwide search.

Noble comes to ATMTC from DC's award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company, where she was a member of the senior staff in the artistic department as the Director of Equity and Enrichment. Prior to her tenure at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Noble worked for Disney Theatrical Group (Disney on Broadway) for nine years in education and creative development for Disney's The Lion King Experience Kids and Junior and many other titles. She is a celebrated actor, writer, director, and choreographer in her own right.

"ATMTC is a Washington-area institution, having celebrated more than 70 years inspiring children to both love and study the arts, particularly theatre," Noble said. "I look forward to leading this institution and bringing the upcoming season to fruition and to inspire a new generation of young people to dream big and celebrate the power of imagination."

In addition to her tenure at the Shakespeare Theatre Company and Disney Theatrical Group, Noble is a DEI consultant, designing anti-racist and DEI trainings for colleges, universities, non-profit organizations, and corporate businesses. ATMTC will also be announcing an exciting new partnership with an EDI organization to continue its growth in this area as it looks to stay at the forefront and cutting edge of diversity and inclusion practices in every aspect of its award-winning organization.

"Having on LeeAnét Noble at the helm of this organization will take ATMTC to even greater heights," said Mary Slimp, Board Chair. "She has extensive and industry-transforming experience in both theatre management and education, which gives us great confidence that our families will be well served as we move forward."

Her vision and diversity of artistic experiences promise to make ATMTC's 71st season its best and brightest yet. The 2022-23 season will be announced soon.

Noble graduated Magna cum Laude from Howard University and is certified in Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion from Purdue University. As an educator, she has over 25 years of experience teaching at Howard University, Montgomery College, Duke Ellington School of the Arts, and Knowledge is Power Program. She is currently on staff at George Washington University teaching an original course on Black classical actors and theatre.

Noble's 20-year career includes work with STOMP, Drumstruck, The Irish Repertory Theatre, Disney's The Lion King Experience (education series), Disney on Broadway (education), and much more. Her original one-woman shows have premiered Off-Broadway at The Zipper Theatre and at 54Below in New York.

To learn more about Adventure Theatre MTC, visit: https://adventuretheatre-mtc.org/.




