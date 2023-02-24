ASSASSINS Walking Tour & More Added to SO MANY POSSIBILITIES: A SEASON OF SONDHEIM Events at Signature

Signature Theatre is continuing its season-long tribute to Signature's signature, Stephen Sondheim, with three new events: an Assassins Walking Tour of the nation's capital, A Conversation with John Weidman talkback, and a new Merrily We Sing-Along event. As the American theater that has produced and championed more of Sondheim's work than any other, Signature Theatre is proud to present these events as part of So Many Possibilities in honor of his memory and in celebration of his unparalleled contribution to the American musical theater canon. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org or 703 820 9771.

EVENT LISTINGS

Assassins Walking Tour

March 18 at 2PM

Tickets: $25

Starts at Lafayette Square

As part of the Sharing Sondheim project, listen and speak the lyrics of the musical Assassins while you follow in the footsteps of John Wilkes Booth and other presidential assassins at a walking tour in Downtown DC, led by experienced tour guide Jess Unger. Learn about the motives of the characters from the Sondheim musical and see how the city itself has been altered to keep the president safe.

Assassins Walking Tour starts at Lafayette Square in front of the Andrew Jackson statue and will be approximately 2 hours long. The tour is approximately 1.5 miles over some uneven ground with limited availability for sitting. Tour will happen rain or shine.

A Conversation with John Weidman



March 26 at 5PM

Tickets: Free

The Mead Lobby and Streaming on YouTube @sigtheatre for Free

Pacific Overtures book writer John Weidman joins Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard for an in-person conversation. Come listen about his collaborations with Stephen Sondheim including Assassins and Road Show, his writing career, and how Pacific Overtures was developed including the updates made to bring the fifty-year-old musical up to 2023.

Merrily We Sing-Along: Everything's Coming Up Sondheim



NEW DATE: June 12 at 7:30PM

Tickets: $15

The Mead Lobby

The final Merrily We Sing-Along features a grab-bag assortment of songs you haven't heard yet! It will be a surprise race against the clock as we count down and sing out (Louise!) to fill in those final songs in the Sharing Sondheim project.

ABOUT SIGNATURE

Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region's cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Founded in 1989 by Eric Schaeffer and Donna Migliaccio, and currently under the leadership of Managing Director Maggie Boland and Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, musical theater is Signature's "signature," and the Theatre is renowned for its definitive Sondheim productions, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten works, and investment in fresh new projects. Signature combines Broadway-caliber productions with intimate playing spaces and aims to be a leading force in U.S. musical theater.

Since its inception, the Theatre has produced 60 world premiere works-including 19 new musical commissions. Signature opens its doors to more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond and reaches more than 10,000 students every year through its innovative education programs, including the award-winning initiative Signature in the Schools. Signature has won 134 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in the Washington, DC region's professional theater and has been honored with 482 nominations.