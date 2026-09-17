AFTERGLOW: STORIES THAT LINGER to Open at Joe's Movement Emporium

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Nootana, the Washington, D.C. region's Indian classical music and dance ensemble, will present Afterglow: Stories That Linger on Saturday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Joe's Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier, Maryland.

Some moments are over in an instant, yet they remain with us for years.

Afterglow is an evening of Indian classical dance, live music, and storytelling inspired by the experiences, emotions, and memories that continue to shape us long after the moment has passed. Rather than following a single storyline, the production moves through individual works exploring the traces that joy, love, loss, hope, wonder, and change leave behind.

As resident artists at Joe's Movement Emporium, Nootana has developed a longstanding artistic home in Prince George's County while building a community of musicians, dancers, and collaborators from across the Washington metropolitan region. Afterglow continues that relationship with a new evening-length production created specifically around the idea of what remains after an experience is over.

The October performance also arrives at an important moment for Nootana. The ensemble is preparing for several major announcements connected to the performance and the next chapter of its work, ahead of the launch of Nootana's 15th season in summer 2027.

Founded in 2012, Nootana brings together Indian classical music and dance traditions through collaborative performance, original productions, and a commitment to creating space for artists across disciplines and backgrounds. In 2018, NBC Washington honored Nootana with its 'Working 4 the Community' Award, recognizing organizations contributing to the Washington region's cultural and artistic landscape through diverse and educational programming.

Giving back to the artistic community has remained an important part of Nootana's work. Through its annual Preronadayini Award, meaning 'Inspiration Giver,' Nootana recognizes artists, educators, and cultural leaders whose artistry, mentorship, and commitment have inspired others and strengthened the arts community. The award creates an opportunity not only to celebrate artistic achievement, but to recognize those whose work makes it possible for other artists and future generations to grow.

That spirit of memory, influence, and what we leave behind is especially fitting for Afterglow.

The October 10 production will feature Nootana artists working across Indian classical dance and live music, bringing multiple traditions and artistic perspectives together on one stage. Additional program details and announcements will be released in the weeks leading up to the performance.

Nootana Presents Afterglow: Stories That Linger

Saturday, October 10, 2026

7:00 p.m.

Joe's Movement Emporium

3309 Bunker Hill Road

Mount Rainier, MD 20712

About Nootana

Founded in 2012, Nootana is a Washington, D.C.-area Indian classical music and dance ensemble dedicated to bringing artists and traditions together through performance, collaboration, and community. Nootana's productions draw from Indian classical forms while creating opportunities for musicians and dancers to develop new work together and connect traditional artistic practices with contemporary audiences and ideas.

Nootana is a resident artist at Joe's Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier, Maryland. In 2018, the ensemble received NBC Washington's 'Working 4 the Community' Award for its contributions to the region's cultural and artistic landscape. Nootana also presents the annual Preronadayini ('Inspiration Giver') Award in recognition of artists and cultural leaders whose work inspires and strengthens the broader arts community.

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