NextStop Theatre Hosts SUPER SENIOR PROM Featuring THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES '58

NextStop Theatre has announced their special summer production of Super Senior Prom: Featuring the Marvelous Wonderettes ‘58, a fully immersive, theater-party hybrid event, opening Friday, July 14th and running through August 6th in Herndon, Virginia.

This unique event will be unlike anything that NextStop has ever produced before. Conceived by NextStop’s Producing Artistic Director, Evan Hoffmann, the company is converting their entire venue into a dance hall, fit for a senior prom circa 1958! Guests are invited to dress up (modern or vintage) and come with their sweetheart or a whole group of friends to enjoy an evening full of music, dancing, games, entertainment, custom drinks, and special prizes. Upon entry, patrons will be met with a prom night photo station, reconfigured table seating throughout the theater, handcrafted decorations, classic music, and plenty of punch (regular or spiked!).

To get things really hoppin’, party guests will be entertained by the dulcet tones of the lovely and talented Marvelous Wonderettes! Written and created by Roger Bean, The Marvelous Wonderettes ‘58 is a joy-filled one-act musical, conveniently set in 1958, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four senior girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade the audience with classic ‘50s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.” The show is being directed and choreographed by NextStop veteran Carolyn Burke.

But the fun doesn’t end when the singing stops! Following the performance, the party is far from over. The evening will continue with dancing, games, and special prizes given out for best dancer, best dressed, and the cutest couple! So get your tickets and come dive into all the joy, fun, and excitement of the most thrilling night of your high school life (all over again!)

Super Senior Prom: Featuring the Marvelous Wonderettes ‘58 is a special summer event for all ages and not a part of NextStop’s regular mainstage season. Tickets for the whole evening are $35. NextStop will kick off their 2023/2024 season in September with Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps. More information on all upcoming productions and tickets are available at Click Here.

Photo Credit: Heather Regan