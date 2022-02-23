BWW Interview: Theatre Life with Aaron LaVigne

Aaron LaVigne

You know how many people in the performing arts think of themselves as Christ like or just consider themselves GOD? Today's subject Aaron LaVigne can actually get away with it because he is currently living his theatre life on tour playing the world's most famous carpenter Jesus in the North American Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar. The production runs through March thirteenth in the Opera House at Kennedy Center. Aaron's stage credits include being a part of the legendary Broadway production of Spider- Man: Turn Off The Dark and Off-Broadway in Rent as well as that show's national tour. Regional & Concert appearances include tick,tick...BOOM!, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Civil War. Aaron is also an accomplished singer/songwriter whose music can be found on any of your favorite streaming services. As you will read, singing the role of Jesus eight shows a week is a lot and for a lesser performer the role could finish you off vocally if you don't take care of yourself. Read on to see what Aaron's regiment is for keeping his heavenly pipes in perfect condition. For those of you that want a fresh take on arguably the most famous story in the bible, grab some tickets to Jesus Christ Superstar starring Aaron LaVigne at Kennedy Center. He is living his theatre life to the fullest and we the audience have a religious experience watching his performance. Was there a particular show you saw as a child that made you want to start performing? I saw the National Tour of Rent when I was 18. This was right after I had taken a theater class at the end of my senior year in high school. I remember telling my mom "I think I want to do this." Fast forward 6 years later, I was cast in that same National Tour. Talk about luck! Where did you go to school for theatre? Northern Kentucky University Aaron Lavigne (making his professional performing debut) and Liz Holt in the

Know Theatre of Cincinnati's production of tick tick...Boom!.

Photo by Deogracias Lerma. What was your first professional performing job? I played Jonathan Larson in tick, tick...BOOM! right after I graduated college. It was transformative. It was so complex and beautiful. I felt the responsibility of having to do it justice. It forced me to up my game in a big way. Can you please tell us what makes this current version of Jesus Christ Superstar different from some of the many other productions and film version? This version is quite different. It gets straight to the point. It's about the exploring complex forms of direct communication through singing, true to life emotional stakes, dance, and music. The music! It is, first and foremost, an homage to the Grammy Award winning 'Brown Album.' It hits hard, fast, and physical. Aaron LaVigne and the company of the North American Tour of

Jesus Christ Superstar.

Photo by Matthew Murray/Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade. Touring a show during a pandemic presents even more challenges than in "normal times" Can you please talk about how your particular tour was rehearsed and the precautions you take in each city to stay safe? Our production company Work Light Productions follows union and CDC guidelines through masking, social distancing, and daily testing.

Aaron LaVigne, Jenna Rubaii, and the company of the North American Tour of

Jesus Christ Superstar.

Photo by Matthew Murray/Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Singing the role of Jesus is a vocal marathon. How do you keep your voice in shape for an eight-show week?

Haha it sure it. I approach like an athlete would. I worked with a Voice Pathologist for a couple of months before the re-start to make sure my breathing and vocal chord engagement were efficient and strong. Beyond that, I have to work out almost daily, stay hydrated, get plenty sleep, and do gentle warmups throughout the day. The singing is just one aspect of our production. The physical and emotional rigors are the more challenging portions for me but it starts with the voice. If my voice is functioning properly, it really allows me to be free & present in all three phases.

You were part of the legendary Broadway production Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Can you please talk about working on that show and your experience in general? Were you there the night Christopher Tierney was injured?

Chris is friend of mine and a great person. He was injured during previews and I joined after opening. The acting company, band, and crew were a tight knit family & I was welcomed with open arms. I made some lifelong friends doing that show.

After 50 years, why do you think Jesus Christ Superstar is still as appealing as it is to its audiences?

It's something that seems obvious, yet intangible. Does that make sense? Why does music move us the way it does? Music is a universal form of communication that transcends all language. We can all relate to it in one form or fashion. Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice were able to give a face and voice to one of the most powerful and recognizable stories in the history of humanity. The way the drama unfolds through this score is exciting. Frantic. The lyrics are thought provoking. Our creative team, actors, and musicians have really explored all of these nuances. I try to bring a fresh perspective to my own sense of storytelling every night. I think it helps. 50 years later, this show is possibly even more relevant than when it first came out... and just as beloved!

Special thanks to Kennedy Center's Director, Public Relations Brendan Padgett for his assistance in coordinating this interview.

Additional photos provided by Know Theatre of Cincinnati's Communications Manager

Liz Carman.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.