World Premiere Of BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY Comes To LNT

Maura O'Brien (Always, Patsy Cline, Becoming Dr Ruth) stars as the one and only Annie Oakley (preeminent horsewoman and sharp-shooter) in the world premiere of this new play by international award-winning Vermont playwright, Jeanne Beckwith.

Beckwith cracks open the legend to reveal the real lady and her fascinating life.

Full of humor, heart-break, sharp wits, and white-knuckled determination, Oakley sets the record straight. Defying death more than once, this Little Sure Shot's determination saw her from the poor farm to dining with Queens and Kings, blazing her own path all the while. And she always shot with both eyes open.



Covid Safety Protocols: Masks are a Must and adherence to other covid-safety protocols are required for all in person seating (regardless of age). Seating may be slightly reduced to allow for more patron spacing. LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification "Synexis" System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible. (Audience/Staff mask, but performers do not.)



The shows will also be live-streamed for anyone not yet comfortable gathering indoors.

When: Wednesday- Sunday, September 8-18th

Time: 7:30pm Wednesday-Saturdays; 2pm Sundays

Where: Lost Nation Theater and Online

Cost: $10­­-30 in person (depending on day/ticket type / $15 Livestream

(in person patrons can secure guaranteed center section seating for an additional fee.)

Info: www.lostnationtheater.org