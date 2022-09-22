Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Weston Theater Company Presents WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE

Be transported by the joyous, inspirational, and sometimes heartbreaking story of Woody Guthrie, America's great troubadour.

Register for Vermont News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  
Weston Theater Company Presents WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE

Weston Theater Company takes audiences on a journey through our land and history with the toe-tapping and virtuosic WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE, playing September 28 - October 23 at Walker Farm theater.

Be transported by the joyous, inspirational, and sometimes heartbreaking story of Woody Guthrie, America's great troubadour. Four performers, playing more than 20 instruments, paint a portrait of a man whose songs brought inspiration and understanding to generations of Americans. Songs include "This Land Is Your Land," "Bound for Glory," and "So Long, It's Been Good to Know Yuh"

Executive Artistic Director, Susanna Gellert says, "Most all of us grew up singing along to Woody Guthrie's songs. 'This Land is Your Land', 'Cumberland Gap', 'House of the Rising Sun': these melodies are a part of the fabric of childhood (and adulthood) in America. Woody Sez captures the sweeping story of our country's history, using the songs of America's folk philosopher as the thread to tie it all together. It teaches us, not only about the biography of Woody Guthrie and his songwriting, but also about the resiliency that made this country what it is today. It is a very special play about the power of song to bind us together and carry us forward through good times and hard times."

WOODY SEZ was devised by David M. Lutken with Nick Corley, and Darcie Deaville, Helen Jean Russell, and Andy Teirstein. Lutken and his company have toured Europe, the British Isles, China, the Middle East, and the United States. He won the Helen Hayes and Joseph Jefferson Awards for Best Actor for his portrayal of Woody Guthrie.

The Weston production is directed by original co-author and director, Nick Corley. Nick also co-wrote and directed A Young Lady of Fashion (Fulton Theatre); Eliot Ness...in Cleveland (Denver Center) and the upcoming Normal Teenage Girl and The Life and Adventures of Davy Crockett. NYC Directing credits include: Flight (Joe A. Callaway Award nomination), About Face (New York Musical Festival nomination for best direction), Tall Grass, Tim and Scrooge, Mother Russia (Carnegie Hall), and Associate Director on the Broadway revival of Burn This.

Music Direction and portrayal of Woody Guthrie is by David M. Lutken (Broadway: Inherit the Wind; Ring of Fire; The Civil War; The Will Rogers Follies, Off-Broadway: Woody Sez: The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie (Outer Critics' Circle, Off-Broadway Alliance & Drama League Best Musical nominations), Southern Comfort; Stars in Your Eyes; Winter Man; The Portable Pioneer, and Prairie Show).

In addition to Lutken, at the Weston production, the show will star Weston newcomers Spiff Wiegand, Mimi Bessette, and Nyssa Grant.

Spiff Weigand, a skilled multi-instrumentalist and accomplished songwriter and recording engineer, has been featured on TV with Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver. National Tours: War Horse; Fame, New York: Red Roses, Green Gold (Minetta Lane); New York Animals (Bedlam Theatre Company); Much Ado About Nothing (Studio Theatre); Indecent (Pittsburgh Public).

Mimi Bessette is an accomplished artist with credits including; Broadway/Off-Broadway: Bonnie & Clyde; The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas; Little Shop of Horrors; Smoke on the Mountain. National Tours: Soul Doctor; Parade; Keep on the Sunny Side; Big River. Film/TV: Annie (2014); Difficult People.

Nyssa Grant is a NYC-based artist making her Woody Sez debut with this production. Previously at Weston, Nyssa was in the band for 2019's Oklahoma! National Tours: Once. Nyssa is a professional violinist and graduated with a BFA in musical theatre from Webster Conservatory of Theatre Arts.

WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE plays at Walker Farm (705 Main Street, Weston, VT). Student tickets are $25. Adult tickets range from $50-74. This is also a Student Matinee production. Teachers and schools can learn more about participating at (westontheater.org/for-schools-teachers) Discounts available for veterans and Vermont residents. Prices do not include sales tax.

Tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


THE GRINCH Is Coming To Steal Christmas In LafayetteTHE GRINCH Is Coming To Steal Christmas In Lafayette
September 22, 2022

Heymann Performing Arts Center will present the Lafayette premiere of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on November 12th, 2022.
SPRING AWAKENING Comes to Northern Stage in Vermont Next WeekSPRING AWAKENING Comes to Northern Stage in Vermont Next Week
September 22, 2022

Performances begin next week for Northern Stage’s production of Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater’s coming-of-age rock musical Spring Awakening, which will be performed September 27 – October 23, 2022, in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction, VT.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National TourTHE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National Tour
September 16, 2022

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to 30 cities this fall while celebrating the show's 10th season. Inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+.
Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's Touring Production of ROMEO AND JULIETPhotos: First Look at The Acting Company's Touring Production of ROMEO AND JULIET
September 16, 2022

The Acting Company’s national tour of Romeo and Juliet will be launching in New York City in repertory with The Three Musketeers and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Get a first look at photos here!