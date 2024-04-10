The Grift Will Perform Featuring the Addison County Youth All Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vermont’s premiere party band, The Grift, are well known on the live performance circuit for their dazzling musicianship and impressive range of original and cover songs that span generations and genres. Grift members Clint Bierman, Peter Day, and Jeff Vallone are also music instructors with Town Hall Theater’s RockIt

Science program where they train and mentor the next generation of rockers.

On Saturday, May 4, The Grift will play an hour-long set, and then feature a curated

second set of talented young musicians already making major waves in the music world.

Featured youth all-stars include Evan Jennison and Sam Bierman, both regulars at THT’s immersive rock n’ roll program. Jennison’s live performances are heightened by his strong stage presence and undeniable connection between him and the members of the Grift, who mentored him from an early age as a student. Today, Jennison is known for

captivating lyrics, signature flatpicking, and timeless harmonies inspired by his

surroundings and background raised in the Green Mountains. Jennison recently shared the stage with Marcus Rezak, Russ Lawton, members of TAB, members of Twiddle and more.

Clint Bierman’s 11-year-old son Sam has been attracting attention as a music prodigy. Sam’s distinctive sound, voice, lyrics, and keyboard playing led to a collaboration with Twiddle’s Mihali. The Saturday, May 4 show also marks the release of the extraordinary new song “Smile,” a single created by Sam, Mihali, and Clint. Sam played his first public solo show in February at Middlebury’s 51 Main to standing room crowds.

“At Sam’s debut show, a happy horde of kids were beyond excited - dancing, cheering, even squealing. It honestly felt a bit like Beatlemania,” said THT Executive Director Lisa Mitchell. “Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to see the Grift and exceptional young talent cultivated by their band.”

Tickets for The Grift + Addison County Youth All Stars are on sale now and can be

purchased at townhalltheater.org or by calling 802-382-9222. THT’s Cady Fund offers ticket subsidies to ensure cost is not a barrier to access.