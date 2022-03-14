Weston Theater Company Announces Rebranding, HAIR, STEEL MAGNOLIAS and More for 86th Season

Susanna Gellert, Executive Artistic Director of Weston Theater Company, formerly known as Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, announces the 86th season of Vermont's oldest, award-winning professional theater; and introduces audiences to Weston's rebranding.

Says Gellert, "We are very excited to launch our 2022 season by introducing you to our new name and look. Our rebranding came together through conversations with members of our community and our artistic family, and we are so pleased with the result. It unites the historic Playhouse and our new venue, Walker Farm, under one moniker and reminds us all of the place we call home. It is timeless and fresh, and it embraces our history at the same time it looks forward to our future.

As we launch our new brand, we are also excited to announce our 86th summer season. Weston produced exceptional theater against all odds in the summer of 2021, and this year we continue our wonderful reopening by returning to our beloved venues. This year we will bring forward a season of belonging. We will share stories full of love and hope, stories that center on the power of theater to bring us together and remind us of all that we have in common. Season 86 is rich with boundless imagination and the joyful sense of connection that only the theater can create."

Weston's Young Company will start the season with SHREK: THE MUSICAL; music by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home) and book & lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. Follow Shrek, that lovable, stinky ogre on his quest to save quirky, captivating Princess Fiona. Based on the Oscar-winning film, there is something for everyone in this bighearted and fun-packed fairy tale. The production will premiere outdoors at Walker Farm and perform on tour throughout the state June 22 - July 10.

Next at Walker Farm is MARRY ME A LITTLE with music & lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim and conceived & developed by Craig Lucas & Norman René. Sondheim's "songs that got away" breathe life into the yearnings of two single dreamers who live in the same building, just one floor between them. A charming and bittersweet musical revue featuring songs from Company, A Little Night Music, and other favorites. Performances run July 6 - July 30.

The first show at The Playhouse this season is HAIR; book & lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Radd and music by Galt MacDermot. Celebrate the summer of love with a group of young Americans ready to create a world of harmony and understanding. For the first time ever, this legendary musical bursts onto the Playhouse stage with its award-winning score, which includes hits such as "Good Morning, Starshine" and "Aquarius". Open your heart and let it shine! Performances run July 20 - August 13.

Next on stage at The Playhouse this season is STEEL MAGNOLIAS by Robert Harling, the funniest play that will ever make you cry. Six friends gather for hairdos, manicures, juicy gossip, and witty banter in Truvy's salon. Anybody who's anybody is a regular. Through thick and thin, these six women form friendships strong as steel - friendships they are forced to lean on when tragedy strikes. Performances run August 18 - September 4.

Closing out the season at Walker Farm is WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF Woody Guthrie devised by David M. Lutken with Nick Corley and Darcie Deaville, Helen Jean Russell and Andy Teirstein, directed by co-author Nick Corley with music direction by David M. Lutken. Join a journey through our land and be transported by the inspirational and sometimes heartbreaking story of Woody Guthrie, America's great troubadour. Four performers, playing more than 20 instruments, paint a portrait of a man whose songs brought joy and understanding to generations of Americans. Songs include "This Land Is Your Land" and "Bound for Glory". Performances run September 28 - October 23.

Subscriptions in 2022 are "Pick-Your-Price" and go on sale starting in April. Single ticket sales will be available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288 beginning May 23. Our community of subscribers get the best seats, early access to additional show tickets and special events, waived ticket exchange fees, and special, discounted pricing for guests. Child and Student tickets are available for $25 and a limited quantity of VTix for Vermont residents, available for $25 with a Vermont ID.

Weston is committed to protecting the health and safety of patrons, volunteers, staff, and artists as much as possible and is continuing to monitor local, state, and federal guidance to inform and implement a plan to welcome the community back to the theater safely this summer. Recommendations to protect against COVID-19 are modified frequently, so to ensure accuracy, details about these changes will be made available to patrons at the end of May and updated throughout the summer.

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at westontheater.org.