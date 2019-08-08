Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Presents Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company presents the famed, thought-provoking drama, Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? (August 15 - September 1 | Weston Playhouse), Tues - Sat 7:30pm; Wed & Sat 2:00pm; Sun 3:00pm.



It's two o'clock in the morning when George and Martha return home from a college faculty party, but the night has only just begun. An evening of fun and games takes a turn as the line between reality and illusion blurs. As stirring and provocative today as it was when it premiered, this classic asks what we are willing to do to, and for, the people we love.

Says director Mike Donahue: "WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? is at heart a great love story - shockingly funny, provocatively honest, and drunkenly raucous - that illuminates the degree to which deep love and decades-long partnership sometimes require an honesty that can be ugly, painful, even destructive...but worth it."

Donahue previously directed UNCLE VANYA at Weston Playhouse. NYC credits include world premieres of Matthew Lopez's THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE (MCC, The Geffen and Denver Center); Jen Silverman's COLLECTIVE RAGE (MCC, Woolly Mammoth); THE MOORS (Playwrights Realm - NYC premiere); PHOEBE IN WINTER (Clubbed Thumb); Jordan Seavey's HOMOS, OR EVERYONE IN AMERICA (Labyrinth); and Ethan Lipton's RED-HANDED OTTER (Playwrights Realm). Donahue is a recipient of a Fulbright to Berlin, the Drama League Fall Fellowship, The Boris Sagal Fellowship at Williamstown, and he was the artistic director of the Yale Summer Cabaret for two seasons.

The WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? creative team includes: Scenic Designer Dane Laffrey, (Broadway: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Tony, Drama Desk, and Hewes nominations, Deaf West's SPRING AWAKENING, FOOL FOR LOVE; Off-Broadway: DYING CITY, COLLECTIVE RAGE..., APOLOGIA, STRANGE INTERLUDE); Costume Designer Anya Klepikov, who previously worked with Donahue on Chekhov's UNCLE VANYA at Weston (other credits with Donahue include BRANDT; BACCHAE; AS YOU LIKE IT; ELECTRONIC CITY; TOMMY; BIG LOVE; and MOSCOW, CHERYOMUSHKI!); Lighting Designer Scott Zielinski (Broadway: OKLAHOMA!, Circle in the Square Theater; TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, Ambassador Theater; Weston: THE FANTASTICKS; 2019 Drama Desk nominee and Obie Award winner); and Sound Designer Sinan Refik Zafar (Broadway: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME; Off-Broadway/Regional: HAMLET, RICHARD IN 9 POSES, JUMP, PEERLESS, THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, THE WOLVES).

Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? plays at Weston Playhouse (12 Park Street, Weston, VT). Adult tickets range from $45-69. Discounts available for students. Prices do not include taxes or fees.

Following WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?; experience Paula Vogel's Tony-award-winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theatre, INDECENT.

Single tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288. Gift certificates can be purchased online at westonplayhouse.org.

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact that the performing arts makes on its community.





