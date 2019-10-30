Weston Playhouse New Works Program To Present NATIVE AUTHORS

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert announces New Works program selection, NATIVE AUTHORS by Erik Brogger, a new play based on the short stories of Weldon Kees. Set in a community not unlike our own here in Vermont, this play is a portrait of a small town - Weston, Nebraska - attempting to get on the map during the Great Depression. Brogger's plays have been produced Off-Broadway and in regional theaters throughout the country and in the UK. For the past 30 years, he has taught creative writing and playwriting at Hofstra University. His recent work includes the teleplay THE FUTURISTS.

NATIVE AUTHORS features three actors playing a variety of roles. Audiences will recognize David Bonanno from this summer's THE FANTASTICKS, in addition to many other Weston credits. Joining him are Leslie Fray and Tim Nicolai. The reading will be directed by Mary B. Robinson, who also directed COPENHAGEN, ALL MY SONS, and A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 at Weston.



David Bonanno's memorable productions at the Playhouse over the past 30 years include FUN HOME, THE MUSIC MAN, OF MICE AND MEN, DEATH OF A SALESMAN, and FLOYD COLLINS, as well as countless Cabarets. David was in the original Broadway company of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, the Chicago companies of RAGTIME and LEND ME A TENOR and the National Tour of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE; as well as regional theatres including The Goodman, Indiana Rep, Milwaukee Rep, and more.

Tim Nicolai appeared in THE GLASS MENAGERIE on Broadway. Additional NYC credits include PLENTY, OTHELLO, THE TEMPEST, and CYMBELINE. He appeared on television in PRODIGAL SON, MADAM SECRETARY, SEARCH PARTY, and Amazon's Z.

Leslie Fray is a graduate of the MFA Acting Program at NYU Tisch. Past theatre productions include QUEENS at La Jolla Playhouse, THE ROSE TATTOO at Williamstown Theatre Festival and CAUGHT with The Play Company. NYU Credits: UNCLE VANYA, VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY, and PYGMALION, among others. She has also appeared on TV's THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, THE SINNER, NEW AMSTERDAM, ELEMENTARY, and next year will appear on HBO's PLOT AGAINST AMERICA.

Director Mary B. Robinson is a Drama Desk nominee, a Barrymore Award winner, and the first recipient of the Alan Schneider Award. She's taught in the MFA Directing program at Brooklyn College for over 20 years, and is the author of Directing Plays, Directing People, published by Smith and Kraus. Weston audiences will recognize her previous work at Weston directing COPENHAGEN, ALL MY SONS, and A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2.

The FREE staged reading of NATIVE AUTHORS will be held at Walker Farm on Sunday, November 3 at 3:00 pm. Reserve your free tickets to the performance by visiting westonplayhouse.org/specialevents.





