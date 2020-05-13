Watch the Live Stream of Vermont Young Playrights Virtual Festival

Vermont Stage hosted their 26th Annual Young Playrights Festival, this year, virtually. Over the course of two days, first-time playwrights got to see their work brought to life by theatre professionals in front of an audience of their friends, peers, and members of their community. a??

Watch day one of the live stream, Middle School day, below.

Watch day two of the live stream, High School day, below.

Vermont Stage is Northern Vermont's home for contemporary theatre. Founded in 1994, the company has produced over 120 shows and is known for staging some of the most timely and engrossing plays emerging nationally; fulfilling the region's appetite for vibrant theatre that captures the spirit of our culture.

Vermont Stage operates as a not-for-profit organization relying on community support to produce 6 Main Stage plays, 7 shows through our Youth Company Education Program, and over 100 performances and special events every year. With front row seats that sit on the stage, audiences experience intimate and imaginative performances that showcase top-tier Vermont talent side-by-side with New York's finest artists.

Click HERE to learn more about Vermont Young Playwrights





