Vermont Stage Cancels Shows Due to Covid-19

Vermont Stage cancels its shows:

Dear friends,

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be cancelling the remaining week of performances of Marie and Rosetta, our production of The Pitmen Painters, the Spring Youth Company showcase, and our spring Youth Company production of Twelfth Night. For now, our Vermont Young Playwrights Festival in late May, The Bake Off in June, and our summer Youth program, will remain on our calendar as scheduled. We will notify patrons of future changes as we adjust to this evolving situation.

We will also be closing our administrative office beginning on Wednesday March 18, 2020 so we can work remotely to ensure the wellbeing of our staff. This means that for the time being tickets will be available for purchase online only. After March 18, please direct questions regarding tickets to boxoffice@vtstage.org.

Due to the unprecedented nature of this situation, we are kindly asking you to consider donating the ticket(s) you purchased as a tax-deductible contribution to Vermont Stage. If you are unable to do so, we are offering a credit to your account for the ticket(s) you've purchased, which can be redeemed for any show next season. We will be reaching out via email and phone to ticket holders in the coming days to make arrangements.

As you can imagine, the loss of income to Vermont Stage over these next few months will test our resolve. We will have to make difficult decisions that will impact the livelihoods of our staff and artists so that our theatre can survive this challenging time, and we are facing the reality that 20% of our annual operating budget, over $100,000 worth of revenue, will be lost. If you are in a position to help, we would greatly appreciate a donation to enable us to weather this storm.

What is not lost, however, is our commitment to you. We will do everything in our power to continue to be a home for theatre that makes our community a better place, to provide a space for artists to do inspiring work, and to eventually bring people together again to celebrate the beauty that humanity has to offer. For now, it is my hope that we are able to help each other through this challenging time and that we emerge from this calamity with a deeper appreciation for life and for the gift that is each other.

On behalf of the artists, staff, and volunteers who comprise Vermont Stage, we hope you remain in good health and spirits over these next few months and we look forward to seeing you at the theater down the road.

Be well,

Cristina Alicea Artistic Director





