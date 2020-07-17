Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vermont Shakespeare Festival Brings 'Bard to Your Yard'

The Seattle Times has reported, that while the Vermont Shakespeare Festival may have been forced to cancel its summer season due to the health crisis, the performers have continued to share the words of Shakespeare, bringing performances outside, to backyards, on Zoom and more.

Actor Jena Necrason shared:

"Instead of having to retreat and say 'well, we have to wait, there's nothing we can do right now except things that are virtual or online,' we wanted to find a way to actually continue to play live," Necrason said after the recent Burlington performance. "Theater is always an ignition point for conversation, dialogue, connection, joy, problem solving and hope."

Her husband, actor John Nagle said:

