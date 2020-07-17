Vermont Shakespeare Festival Brings 'Bard to Your Yard'

The Seattle Times has reported, that while the Vermont Shakespeare Festival may have been forced to cancel its summer season due to the health crisis, the performers have continued to share the words of Shakespeare, bringing performances outside, to backyards, on Zoom and more.

Actor Jena Necrason shared:

Her husband, actor John Nagle said:

"Instead of having to retreat and say 'well, we have to wait, there's nothing we can do right now except things that are virtual or online,' we wanted to find a way to actually continue to play live," Necrason said after the recent Burlington performance. "Theater is always an ignition point for conversation, dialogue, connection, joy, problem solving and hope." He continued to say, "The idea is just a single person going up to a yard and ringing the doorbell, wearing a mask, stepping back, at least 6-feet apart, delivering a live Shakespeare monologue or sonnet as a way of connecting in a real, face-to-face, live way,"

