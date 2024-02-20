Vermont Repertory Theatre to Present THE TEMPEST This Month

What would you do if you had all the power you could ever want? Vermont Repertory Theatre's take on the classic finale of Shakespeare's career poses the question to all of us. This fantasy adventure takes audiences across an enchanted island full of tricksy spirits, wise wizards, shipwrecked princes and queens, a couple of clowns and vile, scheming monsters. Temptations arise all over the island, enticing those who would do anything to achieve dominance over others, and blowing past others who are just happy to enjoy everything life has to offer.

The production has been carefully crafted for modern audiences to engage with the story and the characters: the story and language stay true to the original Shakespeare, but Vermont Rep has reinvigorated the structure of the drama. Scenes are quicker, characters are more delightful, and the story has been brought to the forefront with the removal of elements that made a lot more sense in Shakespeare's day. The result is an outstanding production where the age of the play does not interfere with the audience appreciating the wit, poetry and theatrical magic of one of the world's greatest wordsmiths.

The Tempest is suitable for ages 13 and up.

February 29 at 7:30 PM

March 1 at 7:30

March 2 at 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM

March 3 at 1:30 PM

Main Street Landing Black Box Theater

60 Lake Street, Burlington, VT

Tickets here!