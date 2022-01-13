Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre to Present Short Play Festival: UNIVERSAL LOVE & LIGHT

After an arduous two years of COVID -19 and Vaccinations, come join A.R.T. for a free performance of ten-minute plays written by Vermont Playwrights and presented by Vermont Directors and Actors.

There will be several short plays woven together in the theme of humanity's greatest potentials: Radiating love and light to a disjointed and disconnected world.

Come laugh, love, and ignite the flame of positivity with some lighthearted Vermont storytelling! Live showing February 5 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This event will be recorded and a link will be made available.

To attend the live performance, ticket sales are $10 per person on www.evvnt.com and zoom link will be provided with purchase.