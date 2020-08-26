Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre Presents a ZOOM PLAY FEST!

The virtual short play festival takes place Friday, September 11 at 7pm, Saturday, September 12, at 7 pm, and Sunday, September 13 at 2 pm.

Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre presents a virtual short play festival via Zoom on Friday, September 11 at 7pm, Saturday, September 12, at 7 pm, and Sunday, September 13 at 2 pm. The festival is free of charge and open to the public. Talk backs with playwrights, performers and directors will follow the Saturday and Sunday performances. The Friday performance is their full dress rehearsal.

The festival theme is "A new fabric for our American quilt" and features pieces from Vermont playwrights to include: Jeanne Beckwith, MaryBeth McNulty, Pamela Formica, Marisa Valent, and Erica Furgiuele. Their work is fresh and timely in many cases being performed for the first time.

The festival coordinator is Alex Nicosia and the September festival is directed by Jaden Rogers and Wendi Stein and stage managed by Ruth Ann Pattee. This festival showcases the talent of over 20 actors to include locals and performers from across the state. They have planned two more virtual short play festivals for November 13-15 and February 5-7. Zoom links will be available through their facebook page (Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre), their website www.actorsrepvt.org.

