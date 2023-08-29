Vergennes Opera House Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season

The Friends of the Vergennes Opera House has announced the line-up for their 2023-2024 season which kicks off on Sunday, September 10, 2023, and ends on Friday, May 3, 2024.

“Our season is positively packed with practically every type of performance and production you can think of,” said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. “Our programming team really went for it with music of all kinds, a magic show, a film, several free events and so much more.”

Profits from all of the shows are dedicated to the organization’s All Access Project to build an elevator tower to the second floor theater space as well as make the stage and dressing room accessible. The all-volunteer team plans to break ground on the project on May 6, 2024.

Here is the season line-up:

The Farm Boy (film) – Sunday, September 10, 2pm: In 1944, young Calvin Dillard heads to Europe to join the war, leaving his new bride behind. He finds himself deep into the Battle of the Bulge and is set on a riveting path that will test his integrity. Director George Woodard is a Waterbury Center dairy farmer, actor, and creative talent behind The Farm Boy and the critically acclaimed, award-winning 2010 film, The Summer of Walter Hacks, which he directed and cowrote with VOH President Gerianne Smart. All proceeds go to benefit the Vergennes Opera House All Access Project. Special Q & A with the director after the film.

Brass & BBQ – Saturday, September 23, 6pm: A fantastic fundraiser for the All Access Project! Listen to Broadway, jazz, and novelty tunes while enjoying a pulled pork buffet by Queen Bee Catering. Music sponsored by Laurinda & Rick Solomon and Deb & Bob Hartenstein. Dinner sponsored by The National Bank of Middlebury.

Marsh Lights – Saturday, October 14, 7:30pm: Marsh Lights is the newest project featuring the songwriting and singing of Burlington, VT musician Colby Crehan. This former vocalist and songwriter for the Bluegrass Gospel Project and PossumHaw reunites with PossumHaw bandmates for the new 5-piece acoustic project. Colby is joined by her husband Ryan Crehan and long-time collaborators Charley Eiseman, Stephen Waud, and Mitch Barron.

Gina Coleman & the Misty Blues Band – November 4, 7:30pm: Classic rock and folk tunes infused with a healthy dose of the blues; Misty Blues has produced ten albums. Lead singer, Gina Coleman, has been nominated for two Independent Blues Awards for writing songs in the Best Contemporary Blues category. They are also up for consideration for seven Grammy nominations. Gina and the band have had the pleasure of recording with Charles Neville from the legendary Neville Brothers and Joe Louis Walker.

Thanksgiving Community Hymn Sing – Sunday, November 19, 3pm: Local musicians from several area churches unite for this community event. Sing along to traditional favorite hymns led by a full band of piano, guitar, bass, percussion, brass, and a special appearance by the Addison County Gospel Choir. Song books will be provided at the door.

UVM Trombone Ensemble – Sunday, December 3, 2pm: Led by Robert Wigness, Professor Emeritus at UVM, this ensemble of amazing trombonists welcomes the holiday season with flair. Robert was principal trombonist with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra for 30 years, and trombonist with the Vermont Brass Quintet and the Vermont Brass Trio. He was also trombonist with the Composers Conference Chamber Orchestra for 35 years. He has recorded on the CRI label and has been a guest conductor at music festivals as well as a guest clinician of trombone and electronic music throughout Vermont and New England.

Broadway Direct – Friday, December 8, and Saturday, December 9, 7:30pm: Bill Carmichael Walsh brings another powerhouse show to the Little City, featuring singers/actors directly from the Broadway stage. Two nights!

Hocus Pocus Magic Show – Saturday, January 20, 2pm: January is the perfect time to bring a little magic to the little city. Blaine Goad's magic show is full of energy and comedy, sure to entertain audiences of all ages!

LC Jazz Winter Thaw Concert – Saturday, February 10, 7:30pm: This has turned out to be one of the very most favorite events of the season, bringing neighbors and friends out from their homes and into the warmth of the Vergennes Opera House. Fantastic music provided by many familiar faces in a 17-piece orchestra with singers to boot! Be sure to bring your dancing shoes and a little something for the Scholarship fund.

Ray Vega & His Six Piece Band – Saturday, March 9, 7:30pm: New York born and bred musician Ray Vega is a University of Vermont faculty member, host of Vermont Public Radio's Friday Night Jazz and TRR, as well as Origin recording artist. His Vermont-based ensemble presents original compositions by Vega, which combine elements of Jazz, Latin, and Funk. A much-in-demand musician, he has performed with Mongo Santamaria, with whom he recorded numerous CDs, Mario Bauza's Afro Cuban Jazz Orchestra, including their first-ever European tour, and Ray Barretto & the New World Spirit. It was during his time with Barretto that Vega was called upon to join the Tito Puente Latin Jazz Orchestra as lead trumpeter. Vega recorded with Puente's Orchestra many times over, including the Grammy-winning "Mambo Birdland," "Dancemania '99," and "Obra Maestra."

Krishna Guthrie Band – Saturday, March 30, 7:30pm: The Guthrie family story is interwoven into the fabric of American music. While Krishna Guthrie incorporates elements of his lineage, from the folk roots of his great-grandfather, Woody, to the masterful storytelling of his grandfather Arlo, he’s not afraid of adding influences from his own generation as he carves his own initials in the family tree. Krishna Guthrie and his band are a hard rockin', folkin', blues outfit based in the Green Mountains of Vermont. Musician Helen Hummel will be opening the show.

Vermont Youth Orchestra Ensemble – Friday, April 5, 7pm: The VYO features the most advanced young musicians from Vermont, New Hampshire, and northern New York. Touring internationally, they have performed in Spain, Portugal, Iceland, Germany, the Czech Republic, France, and China. Chamber ensembles will grace our stage and take full advantage of the astounding acoustics of the Vergennes Opera House.

The Kruger Brothers – Friday, May 3, 7:30pm: In their ever-expanding body of work, the Kruger Brothers – Jens Kruger (banjo and vocals), Uwe Kruger (guitar and lead vocals), and Joel Landsberg (bass and vocals) – personify the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American musical tradition. Their original music is crafted around their discerning taste, and the result is unpretentious, cultivated, and delightfully fresh. The Kruger Brothers perform regularly with select symphony orchestras and string quartets throughout the country. Through their numerous CD releases, radio and television performances, lectures, and collaborative efforts, the Kruger Brothers’ powerful artistic statement continues to inspire and enlighten audiences and musicians around the world.

All tickets and information for the shows can be found on the organization's website

The entire season is made possible by the generosity of close to two dozen season sponsors who step up again and again to ensure that the Vergennes Opera House stage is full of variety and vibrancy for all to enjoy. The season sponsors include: Realtor® Sue Walsh, Berkshire Hathaway Vermont Realty Group, The Vergennes Partnership, Geoff & Susan Nelson, Ed & Beverly Biello, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Jackman Fuels, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders, Mike & Maggie Catillaz, Ned & Lauren Pike, Philip & Roberta Puschel, RPM: Restoration & Performance Motorcars, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Schaefer Family, Connie & Bill Houston, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, Vergennes Animal Hospital, Casella Waste Management, Otter Creek Awnings, and In Memory of Garry Simpson.