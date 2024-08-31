Vergennes Opera House Opens 2024-2025 Season with the Vermont Premiere of the Film BROOKLYN 45

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Vergennes Opera House will be opening their 2024-2025 Season with the Vermont premiere screening of the movie Brooklyn 45 on Friday the 13 at 7:30pm. The film is a SHUDDER original released on the Shudder streaming service in 2023. The film features Vergennes resident and TV/screen/stage actor Jeremy Holm.

“I’ve never done a movie that felt like a play, and I never had such a great time with my cast mates,” said Jeremy Holm. “Brooklyn 45 is a really cool intersection of film, history, and genre.”

Brooklyn 45 is a 2023 American real-time supernatural thriller film written and directed by Ted Geoghegan. Geoghegan penned the screenplay with assistance from his late father, a disabled Air Force veteran-turned-history teacher. The film received critical acclaim at various horror-genre festivals.

Brooklyn 45 is about a group of military veterans holding an impromptu séance in the parlor of a Brooklyn brownstone at the close of World War II. Together they uncover the darkest secrets of war and friendship and confront the ghosts of their pasts.

"Brooklyn 45 has its scare shocks and jolts of terror, its confrontation with unexplainable phenomena, but its interest lies in the psychological and emotional, and Geoghegan has created a space where all of it can be looked at, or run from, acknowledged or denied. The pile of ashes is a mile high." - Roger Ebert

Brooklyn 45 stars Anne Ramsay, Ron E. Rains, Larry Fessenden, and Jeremy Holm (from Vergennes!), and runs 92 minutes. Actor Jeremy Holm will be present at the screening for a meet and greet.

View the trailer here:

Tickets are $10 at the door or in advance and are available online at VergennesOperaHouse.com. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the film starts at 7:30pm. General Seating.

Proceeds from all VOH-produced shows go toward the all-volunteer non-profit group's All Access Project, scheduled to break ground in February of 2025. To donate, purchase an alleyway brick, or learn more, please visit: VOH All Access Project.

