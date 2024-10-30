Town Hall Theater’s Great Art Wednesday 2024-2025 Season Features Art & Architecture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Town Hall Theater’s annual Great Art Wednesday series will return with a monthly film series that focuses on fine artists, and for the first time, also features world-renowned architects.

“As Town Hall Theater undertakes its own architectural process and expansion, it’s great fun to feature celebrated architects, depicted in top-rated documentaries. This rounds out the ever-popular Great Art Wednesday series, which continues to feature the work of acclaimed painters and their exhibitions,” Executive Director Lisa Mitchell said.

The Great Art Wednesday Art & Architecture Series includes:

November 13: Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers

Experience the National Gallery's landmark Van Gogh exhibition through this intimate film, exploring the artist's complex life and visionary works that emerged from both triumph and turmoil.

December 18: How Much Does Your Building Weigh, Mr. Foster?

This documentary traces the rise of one of the world’s premier architects Norman Foster and his unending quest to improve the quality of life through design. It also shows how his dreams and influences inspired the design of buildings, such as Beijing airport (the largest in the world), the Reichstag, the Hearst Building in New York and works such as the tallest bridge in the world, the Millau viaduct in France, among others.

February 12: My Architect

In “My Architect”, Nathaniel Kahn tells the story about his quest to understand his father, the legendary architect Louis Kahn. It is a film with meaning for anyone seeking to understand the relationship between art and love. Academy Award nominated.

March 19: Dawn of Impressionism: Paris, 1874

Filmed from an exhibition based at the Musee D’Orsay, this film is revelatory, bringing amazing stories from the birth of the most popular art movement in history.

April 16: Visual Acoustics

Narrated by Dustin Hoffman, “Visual Acoustics” tells the career of Julius Shulman, one of the best modern American architectural photographers. Responsible for documenting the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright Richard Neutra, John Lautner, and Frank Gehry, his images show the extraordinary way the unique beauty of the modernist movement in Southern California became known worldwide.

May 21: Michelangelo: Love & Death

To celebrate Michelangelo’s 550th Birthday year, Great Art Wednesday invites audiences to re-discover why Michelangelo is without a doubt one of the greatest artists of all time.

