Town Hall Theater Celebrates Winter Solstice With A WINTER'S CAROL, December 21

The third annual solstice pageant, A Winter's Carol will be presented at THT on Thursday, December 21st at 4pm. Actors, dancers, puppets and revelers bearing lanterns will lead the audience in a ritual celebrating the shortest day of the year and the coming of the light. Once again, the company is teaming up with No Strings Marionettes to assist in the making of music, lanterns and puppets.

Throughout December, families and friends ages 6 through adult are crafting lantern puppets of all sizes that will be guiding the audience through multiple installations outside around THT and ultimately inside the theater to warm-up with hot cider and a solstice blessing. The event is free and especially designed for the whole family.

According to THT Education Director, Lindsay Pontius, “Through this pageant, we want to celebrate community. We encourage our audience to bring a lantern if you have one. We will also have some fun light sources on hand so we can really make this parade sparkle.”

An ensemble of revelers ages 9-13 are currently rehearsing historic dances and poetry to bring to life the story of the Holly King passing the torch and making way for the Sun Queen to re-ascend to her throne. Actors that join the puppeteers include: Adelynn Leonard, Bodhi Kenna, Zara Trump, Aliza Hurlburt, Deborah Sherry, Viviene Rafferty, Rory Cate, Sara Miranda-Ngaiza, Joni Houghton, Matilda Boyce, Lenni Clinton-White. For more information contact the THT Box Office.