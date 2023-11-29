Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Town Hall Theater Celebrates Winter Solstice With A WINTER'S CAROL, December 21

The company is teaming up with No Strings Marionettes to assist in the making of music, lanterns and puppets.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Monty Python's SPAMALOT to Open at Vermont Repertory Theatre in 2024 Photo 3 Monty Python's SPAMALOT to Open at Vermont Repertory Theatre in 2024
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; INTO THE WOODS Leads Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; INTO THE WOODS Leads Best Musical!

Town Hall Theater Celebrates Winter Solstice With A WINTER'S CAROL, December 21

Town Hall Theater Celebrates Winter Solstice With A WINTER'S CAROL, December 21

The third annual solstice pageant, A Winter's Carol will be presented at THT on Thursday, December 21st at 4pm. Actors, dancers, puppets and revelers bearing lanterns will lead the audience in a ritual celebrating the shortest day of the year and the coming of the light. Once again, the company is teaming up with No Strings Marionettes to assist in the making of music, lanterns and puppets.

Throughout December, families and friends ages 6 through adult are crafting lantern puppets of all sizes that will be guiding the audience through multiple installations outside around THT and ultimately inside the theater to warm-up with hot cider and a solstice blessing.  The event is free and especially designed for the whole family. 

According to THT Education Director, Lindsay Pontius, “Through this pageant, we want to celebrate community. We encourage our audience to bring a lantern if you have one. We will also have some fun light sources on hand so we can really make this parade sparkle.”

An ensemble of revelers ages 9-13 are currently rehearsing historic dances and poetry to bring to life the story of the Holly King passing the torch and making way for the Sun Queen to re-ascend to her throne. Actors that join the puppeteers include: Adelynn Leonard, Bodhi Kenna, Zara Trump, Aliza Hurlburt, Deborah Sherry,  Viviene Rafferty, Rory Cate, Sara Miranda-Ngaiza, Joni Houghton, Matilda Boyce, Lenni Clinton-White. For more information contact the THT Box Office.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Vermont

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; BEASTS OF CRETE Lead Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; BEASTS OF CRETE Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
BROADWAY DIRECT to Return to the Vergennes Opera House for the 18th Year in December Photo
BROADWAY DIRECT to Return to the Vergennes Opera House for the 18th Year in December

Join in for Broadway Direct #18 at the Vergennes Opera House on December 8, 2023. Get ready for a spectacular evening with a lineup of talented performers. Don't miss out on this unforgettable show!

3
Vermont Trombone Choir Debuts at the Vergennes Opera House Photo
Vermont Trombone Choir Debuts at the Vergennes Opera House

Call them big, call them brassy, you can even call them loud, and they will consider it a compliment. We are talking about the Vermont Trombone Choir, a fourteen-member group with a connection to and deep love of the trombone.

4
Grammy Nominated Mihali To Play Town Hall Theater On New Years Eve Photo
Grammy Nominated Mihali To Play Town Hall Theater On New Year's Eve

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Town Hall Theater with a performance by Grammy nominated artist Mihali. Don't miss this exciting event!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Vermont SHOWS
The Tempest in Vermont The Tempest
Vermont Repertory Theatre (Main St Landing) (2/29-3/02)
Bob Alper Comedian in Vermont Bob Alper Comedian
Monument Arts & Cultural Center (12/03-12/03)
Spamalot in Vermont Spamalot
Vermont Repertory Theatre (Isham Barn Theatre) (6/25-6/29)
WRTC's 2nd Annual Holiday Variety Show in Vermont WRTC's 2nd Annual Holiday Variety Show
Second Congregational Church, UCC (12/09-12/09)
“A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” performed by Willem Lange. in Vermont “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” performed by Willem Lange.
Lost Nation Theater (12/19-12/19)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Vermont The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/13)
TWO FOR CHRISTMAS - A Staged Reading in Vermont TWO FOR CHRISTMAS - A Staged Reading
Lost Nation Theater (12/13-12/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You