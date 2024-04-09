The Flynn's Movement for Parkinson's and Wellness Dance Class To Host Performance for World Parkinson's Awareness Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join the Flynn and the University of Vermont's Frederick C. Binter Center for Parkinson's and Movement Disorders for 2024 World Parkinson's Awareness Day on April 11. The morning begins with a series of informative and interactive presentations to mark the day and help spread awareness.

From 10-11:30 am in Contois Auditorium in Burlington City Hall, there are presentations and demonstrations by organizations offering a variety of classes for the Parkinson's community, including PushBack at Parkinson's Disease, Rock Steady Boxing, Tai Chi for People with Parkinson's, Circle Singing, and Mindfulness for Parkinson's.

Then, at noon on Church Street in front of Burlington City Hall, take part in a flash mob performance presented by the Flynn's Movement for Parkinson's dance program. Led by certified Dance for PD teacher Sara McMahon, who has been recognized by the Mark Morris Dance Group and Brooklyn Parkinson Group, this year-round dance class is specifically designed for people who wish to continue moving dynamically despite movement challenges. The Movement for Parkinson's dancers have created a joyful public celebration of community and movement for the Church Street audience, with accompaniment by Spare Time Band - Burlington Taiko Group Emeritus Percussion Ensemble.

More Information

World Parkinson's Awareness Day is on Thursday, April 11. Information and learning sessions are held in Contois Auditorium in Burlington City Hall from 10-11:30 am. The Movement for Parkinson's dance program's performance is held on Church Street Marketplace in front of Burlington City Hall at 12 pm.

The Flynn The Flynn, 153 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401, United States, 802-652-4500 The Box Office: 802-86-Flynn 802-863-5966, voice/relay calls welcome, box@flynnvt.org.