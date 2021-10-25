The Flynn's Grand Reopening Celebration Kicks Off The Theater's 2021-2022 Season

The Flynn reopened it's doors on Saturday, October 23. The house was full as the Flynn welcomed the community back to the historic theater with a Grand Reopening Celebration. This event marked the first time the theater has been open to the public since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The evening featured a headline performance by the magnificent Afro-pop superstar Angélique Kidjo, whose genre-defying, high-energy performance enthralled the crowd. The night also included a beautiful gala reception; an opening performance by Flynn Creative Chair Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), Flynn teaching artist Ferene Paris Meyer, and Nicole Nelson & the Resistance Revival Chorus VT; and an after party hosted by DJ Chia. Ticket purchases to the Grand Reopening Celebration supported a lottery to give free tickets to the community. Thanks to their generosity, more the half the seats in the Main Stage theater were reserved for lottery winners.

"Saturday evening proved that Burlington is an amazing community that is strong, resilient, and dedicated to keeping the arts at its center," said Jay Wahl, executive director of the Flynn. "I'm still basking in the moment when the Resistance Revival Chorus came down the aisle holding candles, a ritual to reawaken the theater. Then, when the curtain rose on Angélique Kidjo, the joy in her voice pulsed right through me. But the best part of the evening was looking out from stage and seeing our first audience in over 19 months. This was a very special experience for me, and I hope that everyone in attendance felt moved, inspired, and excited for all the great experiences that lay ahead."

The Flynn's reopening also featured the US premiere of A Portrait Without Borders, a one-of-a-kind mural created by members of the public and a team of robots from UK-based studio Kaleider. This mural is made up of faces from all over the community, drawn directly on the walls of the Flynn gallery. Anyone can create and submit a portrait for this project through November 3. Create your portrait at www.flynnvt.org/Events/2021/10/portrait-without-borders.

The Flynn's 2021-2022 season is now underway. The next show is famed '60s rockers The Monkees, presented by Higher Ground, on October 26. This first week back continues with a discussion led by Philonise Floyd on October 29, presented by the Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center, and the start of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra's season, with a performance directed by Akiko Fujimoto. On November 3, the Flynn presents a foot-stomping, freewheeling Southern rock and Blues rave-up titled Shake & Holla, that features a double-billing of the North Mississippi Allstars and Rebirth Brass Band, plus special guest start Cedric Burnside. Then, on November 6, the wondrous, visually stunning theatrical show Cartography transforms the Main Stage theater for a timely and interactive performance that will resonate with audiences of all ages. The Flynn's Broadway season is also on sale now, and includes such blockbuster hits as Hairspray, Jersey Boys, and the much-loved annual event Burlington Does Broadway on New Year's Eve.

There is much more to come for the 2021-2022 season, and more to be announced in the months ahead. This season includes a variety of live music, stand-up comedy, dance, theater, family-friendly circus, Broadway, and more, all on sale now at flynnvt.org.

The Flynn's 2021-2022 season includes:

Shake & Holla (North Mississippi Allstars, Rebirth Brass Band, and Cedric Burnside) - November 3, 2021

Cartography - November 6, 2021

Ayodele Casel, featuring Arturo O'Farrill - December 10, 2021

Burlington Does Broadway - December 31, 2021

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar - January 20, 2022

Flip Fabrique - February 2, 2022

Hasan Minhaj - March 1, 2022

Broadway's Next Hit Musical - March 4-5, 2022

John Cameron Mitchell's The Origin of Love, featuring songs from Hedwig & the Angry Inch - March 19, 2022

Diana Krall - April 12, 2022

Hairspray - April 28, 2022

Jersey Boys - May 31, 2022



Find out more, get tickets, and become a Flynn member at flynnvt.org.