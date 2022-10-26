The Flynn Announces THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY And Il Divo In 2023

The Flynn has announced new music shows coming to the Main Stage in 2023. On March 8 at 7:30 pm, multinational operatic pop group Il Divo graces the stage at the Flynn. And on March 10 at 7:30 pm, the hit tribute show The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to Burlington. Tickets for The Simon & Garfunkel Story and Il Divo are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on Friday, October 28. Find out more and get tickets at flynnvt.org.

Since their debut in 2004, the international vocal group Il Divo has become the world leader in its genre. First discovered and mentored by Simon Cowell, the group is composed of Urs Buhler (tenor) from Switzerland, Sebastien Izambard (tenor) from France, David Miller (tenor) from the U.S., and Steven LaBrie (baritone) from the U.S. Acclaimed for their powerful combination of operatic virtuosity and popular music songcraft, Il Divo has triumphed on some of the world's most storied music venues around the world, including the Sydney Opera House, Marquis Theatre on Broadway, at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, and at Windsor Castle for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee. Il Divo has sold over 30 million records and earned 50 number one hits in more than 33 countries. The quartet has collaborated with many iconic artists including Celine Dion, Toni Braxton, and Barbra Streisand.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story chronicles the amazing journey shared by Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, as they defined an era and became one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. This immersive concert show tells their story from their humble beginnings to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s-with classic albums such as Sounds of Silence and Bookends-to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous Concert in Central Park reunion in 1981, with more than half a million fans in attendance. Using huge projection photos and original film footage, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a soaring reminder of what makes this 10-time Grammy-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo so special, told through full live band renditions of Mrs. Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, and other timeless hits.

Check out many more music shows at the Flynn this season, including Gladys Knight, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Book of Mormon, Our Planet Live in Concert, and STOMP. More announcements about the 2022-2023 Flynn season are coming soon. Find out more about upcoming shows at the Flynn and get tickets at flynnvt.org.