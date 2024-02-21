THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Theater Comes To Lost Nation Theater In March!

CS Lewis' classic story of mystical adventure during WWII, gets a modern twist in this dance theater presentation, adapted by Kim Bent.

The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe will take the stage at Lost Nation Theater! The show is a production of Theater For Kids By Kids

CS Lewis' classic story of mystical adventure during WWII, gets a modern twist in this dance theater presentation, adapted by Kim Bent, while retaining the spirit of the original. Love, forgiveness, journeys of self-discovery, and dance are at the forefront of this fun 40-minute, wonderfully imaginative, ensemble-oriented staging- complete with live music & singing.

(The culminating project of LNT's intermediate dance-theater production camp, performed by LNT's students aged 9-18.). Direction and choreography by Taryn Noelle. Musical Director Timothy Guiles.

Covid Safety Protocols:

Masks are strongly encouraged. (LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air  Purification “Synexis” System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible.)

More Information

Running Friday & Saturday, March 1 and 2, 2024 at Lost Nation Theater, 39 Main St, Montpelier, VT.




