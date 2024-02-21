THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Theater Comes To Lost Nation Theater In March!

The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe will take the stage at Lost Nation Theater! The show is a production of Theater For Kids By Kids

CS Lewis' classic story of mystical adventure during WWII, gets a modern twist in this dance theater presentation, adapted by Kim Bent, while retaining the spirit of the original. Love, forgiveness, journeys of self-discovery, and dance are at the forefront of this fun 40-minute, wonderfully imaginative, ensemble-oriented staging- complete with live music & singing.

(The culminating project of LNT's intermediate dance-theater production camp, performed by LNT's students aged 9-18.). Direction and choreography by Taryn Noelle. Musical Director Timothy Guiles.

Covid Safety Protocols:

Masks are strongly encouraged. (LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification “Synexis” System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible.)

Running Friday & Saturday, March 1 and 2, 2024 at Lost Nation Theater, 39 Main St, Montpelier, VT.