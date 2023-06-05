THE ADDAMS FAMILY- THE MUSICAL Comes to Lost Nation Theater

Performances run Wednesdays - Sundays, July 20 – August 6th, 2023.

Lost Nation Theater presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY- THE MUSICAL, with a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

In The Addams Family, America's darkest family comes to life in this original kooky musical about love, family, and growing up. This goth-feast embraces and celebrates the weirdness in all of us! Directed by Eric Love.


Covid Safety Protocols:  LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification “Synexis” System is in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible. LNT strongly encourages audience members to wear masks which performers deeply appreciate, but masks are not required.

Performances run Wednesdays - Sundays, July 20 – August 6th, 2023.




