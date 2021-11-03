Stand-Up Comic Iliza Shlesinger Will Bring Her Tour To The Flynn

Award-winning, wildly popular comedian and multi-hyphenate actor-writer-author Iliza Shlesinger brings her new nationwide stand-up comedy tour to the Flynn. Iliza performs on the Flynn's Main Stage on May 12, 2022 at 7 pm. Tickets are on sale for Flynn members on November 4 at 10 am. Tickets go on sale to the public on November 5 at 10 am. Get tickets and become a Flynn member at flynnvt.org.

Iliza is one of today's funniest and most popular stand-up comedians. Her relatable delivery and remarkably frank storytelling has earned her a large and devoted following, a fanbase known for creating their own outrageous Iliza-inspired SWAG. She currently has five Netflix comedy specials to her name, including Confirmed Kills, Freezing Hot, War Paint, and the smash hit Elder Millennial. Her latest special, UnVeiled, premiered in 2019 and delves into her rocky journey of getting married.

In the last year, Iliza has made the leap to acting, starring in Peter Berg's Spenser Confidential opposite Mark Wahlberg and Pieces of a Woman opposite Vanessa Kirby. She also has her own Netflix sketch show, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show; she recently published her first book, Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity; and she hosts an interactive podcast called AIA: Ask Iliza Anything. As her fame has skyrocketed, Iliza has honed a unique and subversive comic voice that resonates with audiences who can relate to her down-to-Earth, hilariously blunt stories.

The Flynn's 2021-2022 season is underway. Iliza Shlesinger's performance joins a series of previously-announced shows that are sure to appeal to a variety of audiences, including music, dance, theater, stand-up comedy, family-friendly circus, Broadway shows, and more, with new shows announced each month. Tickets for these shows are on sale now at flynnvt.org.