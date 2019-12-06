Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center Announces Performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center has announced a Holiday tradition with the Green Mountain Mahler Festival's performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony on Saturday, December 28 at 7:00 pm.

Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125 "the Choral," is one of Beethoven's greatest works, and many consider it among the finest achievements of western music. Join the Green Mountain Mahler Festival orchestra and chorus with conductor Daniel Bruce and chorusmaster Erik Kroncke, and VT vocal soloists, Lillian Broderick, Linda Radtke, Wayne Hobbs, and Erik Kroncke, for their festive holiday concert! This will be the tenth annual performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony: Green Mountain Mahler Festival.

Founded in 2002, the Green Mountain Mahler Festival provides opportunities for VT Musicians and enthusiasts to experience the works of great Romantic composers and bring this music to you.

To get your tickets, please call 802.760.4634 or visit SprucePeakArts.org NOW!

Upcoming Events:

John Pizzarelli Trio "For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole" - Saturday, December 21, 7pm

Warren Miller's "Timeless", presented by Volkswagen- Sunday, December 22, 7pm (featuring VT native Jim Ryan)

Teton Gravity Research: Winterland - Friday, December 27, 7pm (a celebration of the local ski and snowboard culture)

Beethoven's Ninth Symphony: Green Mountain Mahler Festival - Saturday, December 28, 7pm

Martin Sexton- Saturday, January 11, 7pm

Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society: Beethoven's 250th - Saturday, January 18, 7pm

Che Malambo - Wednesday, February 5, 7pm

Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society: Intimate Letters- Sunday, February 16, 7pm

Mardi Gras Boogaloo - Wednesday, February 19 at 7pm

Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society: Voices of Women - Saturday, March 28, 7pm

Upcoming HD Films:

AARP 20% or $10 Student ticket available for all HD films.

Met Opera HD Film: Manon (Massenet)- Thursday, December 19, 2pm

The Nutcracker Bolshoi Ballet in HD film- Monday, December 23, 3pm

Met Opera HD Film: Madama Butterfly (Puccini) - Thursday, December 26, 2pm

The Met Opera Live in HD: Wozzeck (Berg)- Thursday, February 13, 2pm

The Met Opera Live in HD: Porgy and Bess (Gershwin) - Thursday, March 5, 2pm

The Met Opera Live in HD: Agrippina (Handel) - Thursday, April 2, 2pm

The Met Opera Live in HD: Der Fliegende Holländer (Wagner)- Thursday, April 30, 2pm

The Met Opera Live in HD: Tosca (Puccini) - Thursday, May 28, 2pm

Purchase tickets at SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.



The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain. The 420-seat multi-use theatre, which opened in December 2010, offers world-renowned entertainment as well as emerging artists and performers from around the region, state, nation and world.

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, Vermont





